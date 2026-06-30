Scorpio July 2026 Horoscope: Study Progress, Career Shifts, Financial Wisdom & Relationship Care

In the marriage department, you can see somewhat less fruitful outcomes this month as well. Until July 4th, the planet lord of the seventh house, Venus, will be in a good position. After that, her influence will begin to wane. When Venus, lord of the seventh house, is weak, it might create problems in married life because she is also a factor in marital life. Another unlucky astrological event is Mars' transit through the seventh house. Additionally, Saturn's third aspect will impact Mars and the seventh house. When married, all these things might throw a wrench into things. For that reason, you shouldn't ignore marital issues if they've arisen recently. While that's going on, you should try to head off any potential marital issues. Stay away from pointless arguments and stubbornness. Be mindful of one another's well-being. Remember to be sensitive to the emotions of those around you. The potential drawbacks will be eliminated or much reduced as a result of this action.