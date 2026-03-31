Scorpio April 2026 Horoscope: Strategic Moves In Career, Financial Control And Deep Emotional Bonds

Consequently, it's safe to conclude that April 2026 can be a mixed bag for your romantic connections. It is possible to keep a favourable graph going with cautious activity. There doesn't seem to be much luck for getting engaged or getting married this month. In terms of marital matters, this month can bring about mediocre outcomes. Until April 19th, Venus, who rules over the seventh house, will be located in the sixth house. This is hardly a strong stance. The seventh house is still being affected by Saturn's third aspect. Even though this is a vulnerable situation, marriage connections, in particular, will be protected until Venus returns to her own sign on April 19th. On April 2nd, Mars will also leave the seventh house, where it has been casting a shadow. So, any marital issues you've been having recently will likely fade away. In other words, the issues will go away, and you will start to feel better. So, whether it's a marital issue or a romantic affair, you can expect average outcomes in both.