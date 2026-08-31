Sagittarius September 2026 Horoscope: Academic Growth, Career Struggles, Money Concerns and Love Tests

Career, Business & Jobs:

This month, Saturn, the planet that rules the second and third houses, is positioned in your fourth house, which may cause you to experience increased levels of stress throughout your professional life. For the rest of this month, you should make your career more stable by being more cautious and organised in your approach to it. Additionally, Saturn will be in retrograde motion in your fourth house this month, which indicates that you may encounter a great deal of difficulty in your professional life. It's also possible that your coworkers will cause you a lot of troubles. Saturn's retrograde motion may cause you to have feelings of tension and anxiety this month, which may result in a decrease in your performance at work. You can even find that your concentration is decreasing, and this lack of concentration might cause you to make some blunders. This might make you feel sad or upset.