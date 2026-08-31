‘Wearing Shorts, Hobbling Around’: Imam-ul-Haq’s ‘Fake Injury’ Mocked By English Media On Live TV

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Imam-ul-Haq’s injury remains under scrutiny after Stuart Broad questioned his public warm-up

image Prefer on Google
Imam ul Haque spotted training with injured leg
Imam ul Haque spotted training with injured leg
Summary of this article

  • Imam-ul-Haq’s calf injury has come under scrutiny after Stuart Broad questioned his public warm-up and labelled it “all for show”

  • Former Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim also highlighted concerns over Imam’s previous injury history

  • Pakistan’s batting collapsed again at Lord’s as England won by 194 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the series

The noise around Imam-ul-Haq refuses to fade away. The Pakistan opening batter was ruled out of the second Test against England at Lord’s due to a left calf injury on the opening day. The injury, which came after he had dropped two catches, not only left Pakistan a batter short but also raised questions over Imam’s commitment, with accusations of faking the injury being levelled against him.

Ahead of play on Day 4, Imam was seen on the Lord’s sidelines knocking a ball with his injured calf taped. While he went through the drill, he limped and visibly looked uncomfortable.

Meanwhile, cricketer-turned-commentator Stuart Broad was unimpressed by what he saw.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former England fast bowler suggested Imam’s public warm-up was designed to make a point rather than prepare him to bat.

“That’s all for show. He has got a bit of stick from media and maybe his teammates. Whatever. You can do that inside the indoor school without anyone seeing, don’t have to come wearing shorts and tape and hobble around like that. I am not impressed with that. Sorry,” Broad said.

Related Content
Pakistan's Saud Shakeel reacts after losing his wicket on day four of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026 - (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)
Players greet each other at the end of the play on day four of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026 - (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)
Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq on day three of the first Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds. - Mike Egerton/AP Photo
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after scoring fifty runs on the fifth day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Broad’s remarks added to the questions surrounding Imam’s injury, particularly after former Pakistan batter and chief selector Mohammad Wasim had previously raised concerns over the opener’s injury history.

Recalling an incident from 2022, Wasim said Pakistan’s physiotherapist had warned him that an injury involving Imam could become an issue even before an official decision had been made. He underlined that the player had previously been involved in similar situations, with coaches also raising concerns.

Amid the debate around Imam’s injury, Pakistan’s batting faltered once again. Chasing 389, Pakistan slipped to 14/3 before Saud Shakeel and Shan Masood mounted some resistance with a 97-run partnership.

Shakeel then battled alongside the tail, only to fall for 97 while attempting another short ball. His dismissal triggered another collapse, with Ollie Robinson taking four wickets, Josh Tongue three and Jofra Archer two as England bowled Pakistan out for 194 to win by 194 runs.

Pakistan have now lost both Tests on the tour, continuing their worrying batting woes. Imam had scored 42 and 0 at Leeds.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories