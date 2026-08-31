‘Wearing Shorts, Hobbling Around’: Imam-ul-Haq’s ‘Fake Injury’ Mocked By English Media On Live TV

Imam-ul-Haq’s calf injury has come under scrutiny after Stuart Broad questioned his public warm-up and labelled it “all for show”
Former Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim also highlighted concerns over Imam’s previous injury history
Pakistan’s batting collapsed again at Lord’s as England won by 194 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the series
The noise around Imam-ul-Haq refuses to fade away. The Pakistan opening batter was ruled out of the second Test against England at Lord’s due to a left calf injury on the opening day. The injury, which came after he had dropped two catches, not only left Pakistan a batter short but also raised questions over Imam’s commitment, with accusations of faking the injury being levelled against him.
Ahead of play on Day 4, Imam was seen on the Lord’s sidelines knocking a ball with his injured calf taped. While he went through the drill, he limped and visibly looked uncomfortable.
Speaking on Sky Sports, the former England fast bowler suggested Imam’s public warm-up was designed to make a point rather than prepare him to bat.
“That’s all for show. He has got a bit of stick from media and maybe his teammates. Whatever. You can do that inside the indoor school without anyone seeing, don’t have to come wearing shorts and tape and hobble around like that. I am not impressed with that. Sorry,” Broad said.
Broad’s remarks added to the questions surrounding Imam’s injury, particularly after former Pakistan batter and chief selector Mohammad Wasim had previously raised concerns over the opener’s injury history.
Recalling an incident from 2022, Wasim said Pakistan’s physiotherapist had warned him that an injury involving Imam could become an issue even before an official decision had been made. He underlined that the player had previously been involved in similar situations, with coaches also raising concerns.
Amid the debate around Imam’s injury, Pakistan’s batting faltered once again. Chasing 389, Pakistan slipped to 14/3 before Saud Shakeel and Shan Masood mounted some resistance with a 97-run partnership.
Shakeel then battled alongside the tail, only to fall for 97 while attempting another short ball. His dismissal triggered another collapse, with Ollie Robinson taking four wickets, Josh Tongue three and Jofra Archer two as England bowled Pakistan out for 194 to win by 194 runs.
Pakistan have now lost both Tests on the tour, continuing their worrying batting woes. Imam had scored 42 and 0 at Leeds.