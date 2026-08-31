Saud Shakeel Breaks 16-Year-Old Pakistan Record With Stunning 97 At Lord’s

The left-hander accelerated dramatically towards the end, smashing two sixes and a boundary in one Josh Tongue over to race to 96. His attempt to continue the assault proved costly, though, as another pull shot ended his innings at 97. Pakistan were subsequently bowled out for 194, handing England a 194-run victory and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series. Ollie Robinson finished with eight wickets in the match, while Tongue claimed three in Pakistan’s second innings.