Saud Shakeel Breaks 16-Year-Old Pakistan Record With Stunning 97 At Lord’s

Saud Shakeel scored 97 at Lord’s, producing the highest fourth-innings score by a Pakistan batter in a Test in England
Shakeel broke Salman Butt’s record of 92, which had stood since 2010
His historic knock came in a losing cause, with England bowling Pakistan out for 194 to win by 194 runs
Saud Shakeel may have missed out on a memorable Test century at Lord’s, but his 97-run knock against England etched his name into Pakistan’s record books. Chasing 389 in the second Test, Pakistan were reduced to 14/3 before Shakeel joined Shan Masood to launch a determined fightback.
The pair added 97 for the fourth wicket, with Shakeel taking the attack to England’s bowlers and reaching his half-century from just 54 balls. His eventual 97 came off 122 balls and included 13 fours and two sixes.
However, Josh Tongue ended his resistance when Shakeel attempted another aggressive shot and was caught in the deep, leaving him three runs short of his fifth Test century. Despite the disappointment, his innings became the highest score by a Pakistan batter in the fourth innings of a Test in England.
Shakeel Surpasses Salman Butt’s 16-Year-Old Record
Shakeel’s score surpassed a record that had stood for 16 years. Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt previously held the mark after scoring 92 in the fourth innings against Australia at Lord’s in 2010. Shakeel’s 97 therefore became the highest fourth-innings score by a Pakistan batter in a Test played in England.
His effort was even more significant given the circumstances. Pakistan had struggled throughout the series and were once again in serious trouble early in their chase. Shakeel and Masood steadied the innings before Ollie Robinson broke the partnership by trapping Masood lbw.
Robinson then removed Mohammad Rizwan, leaving Pakistan five wickets down and still well short of the target. Shakeel continued to resist, finding another useful partner in Ali Usman, but England eventually tightened their grip.
The left-hander accelerated dramatically towards the end, smashing two sixes and a boundary in one Josh Tongue over to race to 96. His attempt to continue the assault proved costly, though, as another pull shot ended his innings at 97. Pakistan were subsequently bowled out for 194, handing England a 194-run victory and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series. Ollie Robinson finished with eight wickets in the match, while Tongue claimed three in Pakistan’s second innings.