Virat Kohli Fumbles Shai Hope Catch, West Indies Batter Responds With Century | Watch

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Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Virat Kohli endured an uncharacteristic fielding lapse during the second ODI against West Indies, fumbling a regulation catch in Guwahati after his stunning unbeaten 139 in the series opener

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India's Virat Kohli gestures during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026 (AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli dropped a regulation catch during the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati

  • The fielding error came after Kohli’s unbeaten 139 in the series opener

  • Kohli had recently crossed 15,000 ODI runs, becoming only the second batter to reach the milestone

Virat Kohli endured an unusual moment in the field during India’s second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati, putting his normally dependable catching skills under the spotlight.

Kohli was stationed in the field when a regulation chance came his way. However, the former India captain failed to hold on, allowing the opportunity to slip through his hands. The mistake came as a surprise given Kohli’s reputation as one of India’s most reliable fielders.

The incident quickly became a talking point during the West Indies innings, particularly because India were looking to build on their dominant performance from the series opener. India had won the first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram by eight wickets, with Kohli producing an unbeaten 139.

Shai Hope Makes India Pay

Hope ensured that Kohli's missed opportunity became increasingly costly as the innings progressed. The West Indies skipper remained composed after being dropped and continued to build his innings while keeping the scoreboard moving.

The right-hander eventually reached his century in the 39th over, completing his hundred off 90 balls. His knock provided West Indies with a major boost and underlined just how important Kohli's missed chance had become. He departed after scoring 104 runs off 94 balls consisting eight fours and three sixes.

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Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli after India beat West Indies in the 1st ODI - | Photo: X/BCCI
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India - Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo
India's captain Shubman Gill, right, and Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. - Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo
Sachin Tendulkar (left) with Virat Kohli ahead of the IND vs PAK game in ICC Cricket World Cup 2026. - File

Hope's century came after John Campbell had produced an explosive 101 off 68 balls, featuring nine fours and five sixes. Campbell's dismissal left Hope with the responsibility of carrying the West Indies innings forward, and the captain responded with a measured yet authoritative knock.

Kohli Coming Off a Record-Breaking Knock

Kohli entered the second ODI after one of his most impressive recent ODI performances. He smashed an unbeaten 139 off 88 balls in the series opener, including 10 fours and nine sixes, while becoming only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to cross 15,000 ODI runs.

Also Check: India Vs West indies Live Score, 2nd ODI

His innings formed part of a dominant Indian chase alongside captain Shubman Gill, who also scored a century. The pair added 151 runs as India chased down West Indies' 295 with 50 balls to spare.

With India entering the Guwahati contest 1-0 ahead in the three-match series, the second ODI provided another opportunity for Virat Kohli and the hosts to maintain their momentum. The fielding lapse, however, offered a rare reminder that even India's most experienced players can have an off moment in the field.

Kohli's batting form remained one of the major talking points heading into the match, with his aggressive approach in the opening ODI drawing considerable attention.

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