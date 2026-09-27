Virat Kohli Vs Sachin Tendulkar: How The Two ODI Greats Compare In Their Historic Journeys To 15,000 Runs

Virat Kohli became only the second batter in history to reach 15,000 ODI runs, achieving the landmark during the first ODI against West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on September 27, 2026. The milestone came off the bowling of Alzarri Joseph, as Kohli pulled a short delivery through mid-wicket for a boundary, bringing up the mark in his 303rd ODI innings.