Virat Kohli Vs Sachin Tendulkar: How The Two ODI Greats Compare In Their Historic Journeys To 15,000 Runs

Virat Kohli became the second batter to reach 15,000 ODI runs, achieving the milestone in his 303rd innings.
Sachin Tendulkar reached the landmark at a younger age and in fewer calendar days, though in more innings
The comparison highlights contrasting paths, with Kohli showing superior scoring efficiency while Tendulkar achieved it faster in time
Virat Kohli became only the second batter in history to reach 15,000 ODI runs, achieving the landmark during the first ODI against West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on September 27, 2026. The milestone came off the bowling of Alzarri Joseph, as Kohli pulled a short delivery through mid-wicket for a boundary, bringing up the mark in his 303rd ODI innings.
He was 37 years and 326 days old at the time — a landmark reached not through youthful dominance, but through sheer longevity and sustained excellence deep into his late thirties.
Tendulkar's Original Ascent
Sachin Tendulkar was the first man to ever cross the 15,000-run threshold in ODIs, doing so at the considerably younger age of 34 years and 66 days. He reached the milestone in his 377th innings, having faced 17,528 deliveries across a career that began years earlier than Kohli's rise to prominence.
Tendulkar's journey from debut to milestone spanned 6,402 days — a mark that, for years, stood as the benchmark for ODI greatness and consistency.
Efficiency Vs Longevity
Compare the two side by side, and a clear pattern emerges. Kohli reached 15,000 runs in just 303 innings — 74 fewer than Tendulkar's 377 — and needed only 15,950 balls compared to Tendulkar's 17,528, a difference of nearly 1,600 deliveries. By almost every measure of scoring efficiency, Kohli's path to the milestone has been sharper and more economical.
Where Tendulkar Still Leads
Yet time works differently. Tendulkar's 6,402 days from debut to milestone is over 200 days shorter than Kohli's 6,614-day journey, despite Kohli needing far fewer innings and balls to get there. The gap reflects Kohli's later start in life relative to the milestone — reaching it at nearly 38, compared to Tendulkar's mid-thirties.
The Verdict
Together, the numbers tell a layered story: Tendulkar was faster in calendar time and younger at the finish line, but Kohli has been the more prolific run-getter innings-for-innings and ball-for-ball — proof that two of the format's greatest craftsmen conquered the same peak through very different climbs.