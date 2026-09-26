'He Got His Plans Clear': Virat Kohli Backs Shubman Gill To Lead India for Long Haul Ahead of West Indies ODI

Virat Kohli has backed Shubman Gill to lead India for a long time, saying the young captain has the right outlook and intensity ahead of the first ODI against West Indies on Sunday. Kohli spoke to JioStar before the series opener and endorsed Gill’s leadership while also explaining how his own batting approach has changed.
"Shubman, the captain, is still learning. He is still young in the role, but he has got the right perspective and the right kind of intensity to lead the Indian team," Kohli said.
Kohli also stressed that Gill already has a clear method in the field. "He (Gill) has got his plans very clear in terms of how he looks at us operating in the field. Of course, with more experience and understanding situations, the kind of calls you take are things that he will keep working on and improving, which everyone does in a leadership role,"
Kohli said. Kohli added, "But he has got the desire to lead the Indian cricket team in the right way, which is the most important factor. So, I see him leading for a long time, and he will be absolutely fine."
Gill's Leadership Traits
Kohli pointed to Gill’s tactical thinking.
He said the India captain is already showing the signs of a leader who looks for wickets rather than just containing runs. "He thinks of ways to get batters out in the field, which is always a sign of doing something different or staying a step ahead."
Kohli also highlighted Gill’s willingness to be bold. "He is not shy to use different kinds of fields, put guys under pressure, communicate the same to the bowlers, and bring in a certain kind of bowling attack," Kohli said.
He also made clear that Gill is still growing into the role. With more experience and a better read of situations, Kohli said, the calls Gill takes will keep improving, as happens with everyone in leadership.
Kohli's Batting Freedom
Kohli also spoke about his own shift in mindset.
The soon-to-be 38-year-old batter has been in strong ODI form. In his last 10 ODIs, he has scored three centuries, one 90-plus knock and four fifties. He has also looked fresh and rejuvenated as a one-format player over the last 18 months.
"What's changed is, firstly, I promised myself that I'm going to play more freely. I'm not going to worry about the expectations that people might have around me. My role had always been, for a long period of time, that I'm going to stabilise things," Kohli said.
For Kohli, role clarity remains central. "I know I can play, I know I can hit shots." He then explained the tension between instinct and match demands: "But the demands are such that if it's a tricky situation and you are playing on a tricky pitch, you eventually get into a space where you're like, I can hit, but I've been given a role."
Kohli said he now wants to add more at the back end of an innings. "I am making a conscious effort that if I'm set to make a difference in the game, where you can get 30–40 extra runs.
I want to stay in a space where, if I'm choosing not to take a risk, it's because I'm setting up eventually to get to a point where I say, okay, now press the accelerator down."
Targeting 350 Plus
Kohli believes ODI batting has moved on.
"The game is changing in a way that, especially if the conditions are fast-paced and good, and other teams are looking to push you towards 340–350, we should be able to get 350–360 as well."
He added, "I'm very willing to take risks now because I know that if I make runs there, we'll get 350–360 easily. And if I do that and play longer, then I can hit more at the end."
That freedom, he said, began in the mind. "I had to unlock a little bit of that freedom in my own mind. That's also helped me in the IPL as well."
Kohli said that trust in the batting unit has helped him play that way. "I have faith in the fact that there are other players around me who are very good and who will be able to handle the situation." He added, "That's exciting as well at this stage of my career."
The first ODI of the West Indies tour of India will be played on September 27 from 2 PM onwards. The match will be shown live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.