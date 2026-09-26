India Vs West Indies, Live Streaming, 1st ODI: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

India open a three-match ODI series against the West Indies on Sunday, September 27, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja return to the India side after a long gap
Shubman Gill leads India in the opener as several regular players are away for the Asian Games
India are all set to kick off a three-match series against the West Indies, with the 1st ODI taking place on Sunday, September 27, at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.
Veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will return to the team after a long gap and will be looking to leave a mark from the 1st match. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also returning to the side after not playing in the last series in the format.
The Indian side, led by Shubman Gill, will be going into the contest without many of their regular players in the squad, as many are representing India at the Asian Games. This will allow them to try new faces.
The Men in Blue last played an ODI series against England, where they were defeated 2–1 in the series. Virat Kohli scored 144 runs, while Rohit Sharma scored 175 runs in the series. Captain Shubman was the top scorer for India in the series with 188 runs in three outings.
West Indies have also been through a turbulent phase in the format in the recent past. The side, led by Shai Hope, will look to turn their fortunes as they have not won a single ODI series since 2025, losing twice to New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. They last won against Pakistan.
Both teams will also look to start their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, taking place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
All you need to know about India Vs West Indies 1st ODI
When and where will the India Vs West Indies 1st ODI take place?
The 1st ODI match between India Vs West Indies will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday, September 27.
What time will the India Vs West Indies 1st ODI begin?
The 1st ODI between India and West Indies is scheduled to start at 2 PM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India Vs West Indies 1st ODI?
The 1st ODI between India Vs West Indies will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India.
How can fans watch the India Vs West Indies 1st ODI online in India?
The 1st ODI between India Vs West Indies will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website from 2 PM onwards.
India Vs West Indies Full ODI Squad
India
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (Captain), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi
West Indies
John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales