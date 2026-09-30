Shubman Gill’s Answer To West Indies’ 405: A Blistering 62-Ball Century

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Shubman Gill smashed a stunning 62-ball century as India launched a powerful response to West Indies’ record 405/7, keeping the hosts firmly in contention during the mammoth chase

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Shubman Gill century, India vs West Indies 2nd ODI
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026 (AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill smashed a 62-ball century against West Indies in Guwahati

  • It was Gill’s second consecutive ODI hundred after his 110 in the first ODI

  • India are chasing 406 after West Indies posted their highest-ever ODI total of 405/7

Shubman Gill has produced another sensational ODI century, smashing a 62-ball hundred against West Indies in the second ODI at Guwahati. The India captain reached three figures with a boundary off Alzarri Joseph, taking his score to 100 off 62 balls as the hosts launched a stunning response to West Indies’ mammoth 405/7.

Gill initially allowed Rohit Sharma to take the aggressive role, but shifted gears brilliantly during the middle overs to race towards his century.

Gill, Rohit Put India in Command

The century is Gill’s second consecutive ODI hundred, following his 110 in the series opener. He reached the landmark with India sitting comfortably in the chase, while Rohit Sharma provided strong support at the other end.

Also Check: India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI 2026:

West Indies had earlier posted their highest-ever ODI total, powered by centuries from John Campbell (101), Shai Hope (104) and Amir Jangoo (114). With Gill’s explosive hundred coming in just 62 balls, India have made a powerful statement in their pursuit of the 406-run target.

More to follow...

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IND vs WI Live Score, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Return as India Look to Start Their Campaign with a Win Against West Indies at Thiruvananthapuram - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. - Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli after India beat West Indies in the 1st ODI - | Photo: X/BCCI

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