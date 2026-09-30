Shubman Gill’s Answer To West Indies’ 405: A Blistering 62-Ball Century

Shubman Gill smashed a 62-ball century against West Indies in Guwahati
It was Gill’s second consecutive ODI hundred after his 110 in the first ODI
India are chasing 406 after West Indies posted their highest-ever ODI total of 405/7
Shubman Gill has produced another sensational ODI century, smashing a 62-ball hundred against West Indies in the second ODI at Guwahati. The India captain reached three figures with a boundary off Alzarri Joseph, taking his score to 100 off 62 balls as the hosts launched a stunning response to West Indies’ mammoth 405/7.
Gill initially allowed Rohit Sharma to take the aggressive role, but shifted gears brilliantly during the middle overs to race towards his century.
Gill, Rohit Put India in Command
The century is Gill’s second consecutive ODI hundred, following his 110 in the series opener. He reached the landmark with India sitting comfortably in the chase, while Rohit Sharma provided strong support at the other end.
West Indies had earlier posted their highest-ever ODI total, powered by centuries from John Campbell (101), Shai Hope (104) and Amir Jangoo (114). With Gill’s explosive hundred coming in just 62 balls, India have made a powerful statement in their pursuit of the 406-run target.
More to follow...