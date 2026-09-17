Vishwakarma Puja 2026: Why This Day Is Auspicious According To Vedic Astrology

Regional variations and the Bengal context:

Vishwakarma Puja will be celebrated in most parts of India on 17 September 2026; some Bengali panjikas (based on certain calculations) may mention it on 18 September (31 Bhadra, 1433 BS). Whatever the precise date, the astrological logic remains constant: the puja is related to Kanya Sankranti and the Sun’s movement into Virgo. Factories and offices are cleaned, machines are decorated with flowers and prayers are offered for safety, productivity and financial stability in the year ahead across the city of Kolkata and West Bengal on the day.