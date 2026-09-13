Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: When Is Ganesh Chaturthi? Date, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Timings

How Ganesh Chaturthi Is Celebrated:

Devotees either take-home clay idols of Lord Ganesha or visit the local pandals for darshan from the community. The Sthapana ceremony includes a component called 'pranapratishtha', meaning ‘invoking life into the idol’. Next is the 16-step Shodashopachara puja, in which flowers, incense, lamps, sweets (particularly modak) and Ganesha mantras are offered. Throughout the next ten days, families and communities will perform aartis, bhajans and cultural performances on a daily basis. 23rd September: Anant Chaturdashi: The festival marks the return of Ganesha to Mount Kailash and the cycle of creation and dissolution. In this festival, idols are taken out in processions for Visarjan in water bodies.