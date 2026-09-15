Vishwakarma Puja 2026: 5 Astrological Remedies To Attract Wealth And Professional Success

On September 16, clean up your workshop, office desk or study area properly. Dust all the tools, machinery and computers and arrange them in an orderly fashion. On the morning of 17 September, place a small picture or idol of Lord Vishwakarma, light a ghee diya, and offer flowers, incense and a simple naivedya (khichuri, sweets or fruits). Make sure you accomplish all these things. This act of order and regard is a message to your subconscious consciousness and to the energies you work with that the tools you use to earn your living are sacred instruments. Astrology indicates that a clean and well-lit workspace is favourable for the Sun (authority and recognition) and Mercury (skills and commerce), both of which are crucial to professional advancement.