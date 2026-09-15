Vishwakarma Puja 2026: 5 Astrological Remedies To Attract Wealth And Professional Success

Vishwakarma Puja 2026 is a significant occasion to honour Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and patron of craftsmanship, tools and professional skills. Celebrated around Kanya Sankranti, the festival is traditionally associated with discipline, creativity and prosperity. This article explores five astrological remedies involving workspace cleansing, tool worship, charity, Surya Arghya and mindful practices. These rituals can symbolically support career growth, financial stability and professional success.
Vishwakarma Puja 2026 Date:
In 2026, Vishwakarma Puja will be celebrated on Thursday, 17th September, which also happens to be Kanya Sankranti – the Sun’s transit to Virgo. This is a very powerful day for all practices related to profession, artistry and economic security. In Kolkata and most of eastern India, the Sankranti event occurs around 7:58 AM IST, with a long favourable puja period lasting throughout the afternoon. The festival is celebrated by engineers, craftsmen, factory workers and entrepreneurs to honour Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and protector of tools, technology and craftsmanship.
According to the Sankranti calculations in Bengal, several panjikas indicate that Vishwakarma Puja will be on 18th September, 2026 (31 Bhadra, 1433 BS). If your home and work environment follow the Bengali panjika, then synchronise your remedies with that calendar, following the same principles of hygiene, veneration of tools, charity, Surya arghya, and mindful fasting.
When employed earnestly, these five solutions can transform ability into opportunity and labour into lasting prosperity.
Why Vishwakarma Puja matters for wealth and career:
In Vedic tradition, Vishwakarma is a representation of the intelligence that is responsible for producing, designing, and carrying out. It is believed that worshipping him on Sankranti will remove obstacles in the workplace, enhance technical skills and bring in a continuous income through honest work. According to astrological principles, Kanya Sankranti emphasises precision, service and concrete results. These are qualities that directly support career growth and wealth creation.
5 astrological remedies for wealth and professional success:
1. Clean and consecrate your workspace on the preparation day:
On September 16, clean up your workshop, office desk or study area properly. Dust all the tools, machinery and computers and arrange them in an orderly fashion. On the morning of 17 September, place a small picture or idol of Lord Vishwakarma, light a ghee diya, and offer flowers, incense and a simple naivedya (khichuri, sweets or fruits). Make sure you accomplish all these things. This act of order and regard is a message to your subconscious consciousness and to the energies you work with that the tools you use to earn your living are sacred instruments. Astrology indicates that a clean and well-lit workspace is favourable for the Sun (authority and recognition) and Mercury (skills and commerce), both of which are crucial to professional advancement.
2. Perform “Tool Puja” with intention-setting mantras:
After the main aarti is over, you should touch each of your main instruments, like your laptop, your machine, your vehicle or even your main software, if you have one, and utter a short Vishwakarma mantra, e.g., 'Chantings are: Om Vishwakarmaye Namah, Om Tvashtre Namah.' In the meantime, concentrate your energies on delivering ethical service and producing quality results. This ceremony aligns your daily labour with dharma, which Jyotish says will create long-term financial stability. A regular mantra japa on a day that is considered auspicious for Sankranti helps calm malefic forces that are located in the 6th (work), 10th (career) and 11th (gains) houses.
3. Donate white or yellow items during Punya Kaal:
On September 17, during the Punya Kaal, which is the auspicious period that follows Sankranti and lasts roughly until early afternoon, you should give away products that are connected with purity and prosperity to people who are in need. These items include white garments, rice, curd, sugar, turmeric, or almonds. When it comes to apprentices or workers, many people in Bengal also give out tools or other small utility goods. It is important to keep the donation straightforward, genuine, and free of any expectation of receiving something in return.
The colours white and yellow are associated with the Moon (thought, public image) and Jupiter (wisdom, expansion), according to the principles of astrological logic. Donating them on Sankranti boosts benefic planets that assist progress in areas such as educational attainment, financial development, and reputation.
4. Light a ghee lamp and offer water to the Sun at sunrise:
On the morning of September 17, when you face east at sunrise, you can offer arghya to Surya, which is a combination of water with a few rice grains and kumkum. And a small ghee lamp should be lit around your office too. You can chant Aditya Hridayam or a simple Surya mantra like “Om Suryaya Namah” twelve times. This is especially true if you feel like you are stuck in promotions, recognition or leadership opportunities. The Sun is the planet that rules authority, position, and gains related to the government. There is astrological reasoning for stating that a strong Sun in your chart means upliftment in career and regular income.
5. Observe a partial fast and practise gratitude journaling:
From the time you wake up until after you have finished your puja, eat a mild sattvic diet. Avoid non-veg items like onion and garlic. If health permits, take only fruits and milk. After completing the evening aarti, you should write down three specific professional goals and three things you are grateful for in your current role. It is important to revisit this note on a weekly basis to monitor your progress and make any necessary adjustments. Astrological logic suggests that fasting on Sankranti cleanses the mind-body system, making treatments more effective. Gratitude enhances Jupiter-like qualities such as satisfaction and smart expansion.
September 17, 2026 (or September 18 in some Bengali panjikas), Vishwakarma Puja is a potent opportunity to align skill, ethics and prosperity. Invite steady career growth and financial stability by cleansing your workspace, worshipping tools, donating wisely and honouring the Sun with disciplined, dharma-aligned effort.