Modi Birthday: Rajnath, Yogi To Flag Off Bike Yatra From Varanasi To Vadnagar

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Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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Rajnath Singh and Adityanath will flag off the “Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra” from the Rudraksh International Convention Centre in Varanasi on September 17

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Modi Birthday: Rajnath, Yogi To Flag Off Bike Yatra From Varanasi To Vadnagar Photo: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and several senior BJP leaders will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations in Varanasi on Thursday, marking the launch of a month-long campaign commemorating his 25 years in public service.

The BJP’s “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan” will run from September 17 to October 17, with simultaneous bike rallies connecting Varanasi, Modi’s parliamentary constituency, and Vadnagar in Gujarat, his birthplace.

Bike Yatra To Connect Varanasi, Vadnagar

Rajnath Singh and Adityanath will flag off the “Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra” from the Rudraksh International Convention Centre in Varanasi on September 17, Kashi region BJP chief Ashok Chaurasia said.

The event will be attended by Chandrababu Naidu, Union minister Chirag Paswan, UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and programme convenor VD Sharma, among others.

Before the flag-off, 51 bikers designated as “Seva Yatris” will collect Ganga water from Lalita Ghat and visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple for Jalabhishek. They will then proceed to the convention centre for the launch.

A parallel bike rally will travel from Vadnagar to Varanasi. BJYM national president Hemang Joshi will welcome the Varanasi-bound riders in Vadnagar.

Yatra To Cover 10 States, 1,159 Villages

The organisers said the journey will pass through 20 routes, each named after one of India’s sacred rivers. The two-way journey will cover 10 states, 193 districts, 773 tehsils and 1,159 villages.

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Joshi said Vadnagar represents Modi’s childhood, struggles and early influences, while Varanasi represents his current Lok Sabha constituency and a major chapter of his public life.

The celebrations will also feature an exhibition at the Rudraksh convention centre showcasing Modi’s 25-year political journey, followed by a public meeting.

The Vadnagar flag-off will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union minister Anupriya Patel, among others, according to VD Sharma, the national in-charge of the bike rally.

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