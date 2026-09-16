Imran Khan’s Sons Allege Father Is Being ‘Slowly Killed’, Accuse Asim Munir Of Personal Vendetta

Imran Khan’s sons alleged he is being “slowly killed” and subjected to harsh prison conditions.
They raised concerns over his medical treatment and called for examination by an unbiased physician.
The brothers accused Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir of driving what they called a personal grudge.
The sons of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan have accused army chief Asim Munir of pursuing a “personal vendetta” against their father, alleging that he is being “slowly killed” in prison.
Khan, a former Pakistan cricket captain who led the country to its 1992 World Cup victory, has been in Adiala Jail over corruption charges. His sons, Sulaiman Khan, 29, and Kasim Khan, 27, said they are “deeply, deeply concerned” about his health and alleged that his prison conditions amounted to “a form of mental and physical torture."
Concerns Over Jail Conditions
Sulaiman alleged that the treatment of his father is being driven by a “personal grudge” held by Munir.
“It’s very clear this is being driven by personal grudge and that’s one of the reasons he’s being treated so harshly, on the orders of Asim Munir,” Sulaiman told former England captain and Sky Sports commentator Michael Atherton.
Kasim alleged that Khan has not been allowed to be examined by an “unbiased, neutral” physician.
The brothers also alleged that Khan spends more than 23 hours a day alone in a small cell, with limited access to books and basic comforts. They said the cell does not have air conditioning during summer.
Dispute Over Medical Treatment
Khan’s sons have repeatedly raised concerns about his health and medical treatment while in prison.
Pakistan’s Supreme Court last month ordered that the former prime minister be taken to a private hospital for eye treatment. He is believed to have lost 85% of the vision in his right eye because of a prolonged lack of medical attention.
However, he was instead taken to a government hospital, where he was reportedly given several injections and declared fit to return to prison. The decision triggered criticism from his family and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
“There’s still been no light shed on our father’s real condition from an unbiased, neutral physician,” Kasim told Atherton. He alleged that they believe their father is being “slowly” killed in prison.
Khan’s Political Career
Khan was removed as prime minister in 2022 following a fallout with Pakistan’s military, which has considerable influence over the country’s politics.
He has remained in prison for more than three years. Khan and other PTI leaders were barred from contesting the 2024 general elections.
In 2025, Khan was convicted and sentenced to 14 years in prison in a land corruption case. Prosecutors said he and his wife received land as a bribe through the Al-Qadir Trust.
He was also convicted in 2024 over the public disclosure of a classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington in 2022. Khan continues to retain support among PTI members and young voters in Pakistan