CDSCO Flags Pakistan Whitening Creams Over Excessive Heavy Metals

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation issued a public health alert against Chandni Whitening Cream and Goree Beauty Cream manufactured in Pakistan.
Regulatory assessments revealed that both cosmetic products contain excessive heavy metals exceeding permissible limits.
The drug regulator warned that applying these unauthorised cosmetics presents a grave health risk and may trigger toxic effects.
India’s drug regulator has issued a public-health warning over two whitening creams said to be made in Pakistan, advising people not to purchase or use them amid fears of excessive heavy metals. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) identified ‘Chandni Whitening Cream’ and ‘Goree Beauty Cream’ in the notice.
The CDSCO notice covers unauthorised cosmetics from Pakistan and includes a warning about possible toxic effects. The regulator stated that the heavy-metal content makes the products a safety concern.
The alert also explains why it issued the warning. CDSCO told consumers to steer clear of these products and said licensing and registration rules are meant to regulate cosmetic production and imports and safeguard users.
Heavy Metals Warning
The heavy-metal risk is the key concern.
CDSCO stated that the two creams have “excessive heavy metals" above the permitted limit. It also warned that use of the products could trigger toxic effects and create a “grave health risk" for consumers.
The warning was issued as part of a public-health alert on unauthorised cosmetic products. In that context, the two named creams fall under a wider regulatory concern about items sold without the necessary approvals.
Cosmetic Rules Explained
CDSCO stated that cosmetic standards are published by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). It added that manufacturers must obtain a State Licensing Authority licence before producing cosmetics for sale and distribution.
Imported products have an additional requirement. According to the official notice, they must be registered with the Central Licensing Authority under the prescribed rules.
CDSCO stated that the rules are designed to control cosmetic manufacturing and imports and to keep consumers safe. The warning about the two creams is based on that framework.
Consumer Safety Advice
CDSCO told the public not to buy the products named in the notice. It specifically listed Goree Beauty Cream Made in Pakistan and Chandni Whitening Cream Made in Pakistan.
It also cautioned people who may already have bought them. Consumers have been advised “not to use them or similarly named cosmetic products."
The regulator stated that the warning stems from concerns about the unauthorised products and their excessive heavy-metal content. It also told consumers to choose authorised cosmetic products and verify the information on the packaging.
CDSCO stated that packaging should show the manufacturing licence number and the manufacturer’s details. Consumers should also verify the batch number, manufacturing date and expiry date. For imported cosmetics, the registration number should also be checked.