India Summons Pakistan Envoy, Lodges Strong Protest Over Unprofessional Naval Collision

India summoned Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi over the unprofessional conduct of Pakistani naval units leading to a collision.
The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the collision occurred in international waters and caused no major damage.
India highlighted that the incident was in direct contravention of Article 10 of the 1991 bilateral military agreement.
New Delhi summoned Pakistan’s Charge d'Affaires on Wednesday. Indian officials registered a firm objection against the “unacceptable and unprofessional conduct” of Pakistani maritime forces following a sea collision with an Indian Navy ship.
The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the incident took place in international waters and caused no major damage. India also said the conduct was in direct contravention of Article 10 of the 1991 agreement on advance notice of military exercises, manoeuvres and troop movements.
Diplomatic Protest Details
The MEA stated: “The Charge d'Affaires of the High Commission for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in New Delhi was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs today and a strong protest was lodged with him over the unacceptable and unprofessional conduct of Pakistani naval units at sea that led to a collision with a unit of the Indian Navy.” The ministry added that the collision occurred in international waters and caused no major damage.
The MEA further stated: “The Charge d'Affaires of Pakistan was advised to convey to the concerned Pakistani authorities, the need for all military units to observe due care and respect the provisions of the relevant agreements between the two sides in order to prevent any repeat of such incidents.” Pakistan’s diplomat was asked to pass on India’s warning to the concerned authorities.
India also ordered a similar protest to be lodged in Islamabad. The MEA stated: “The Charge d'Affaires of India in Islamabad has also been instructed to lodge a similar protest with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”
No Official Response
Pakistan has not replied publicly. As of September 16, 2026, neither Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor the Pakistan Navy had issued an official statement or formal response on the collision or India’s protest, the MEA stated on its website. The protest was formally delivered after the MEA summoned the Pakistani Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi on September 16, 2026.
India’s complaint cited a breach of Article 10 of the 1991 bilateral military agreement.