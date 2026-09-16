Vijay’s London Visit Sparks BJP Attack Over Investment Claims, Cancelled Event

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran has called CM C Joseph Vijay’s London visit a “pleasure tour” and questioned the state’s investment claims.
The Tamil Nadu government says agreements announced during the visit involve around ₹12,300 crore, while additional commitments could take the figure to about ₹15,300 crore.
Vijay’s planned interaction with the Tamil diaspora in London was cancelled after Metropolitan Police raised public-safety concerns, prompting an appeal to supporters not to gather.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s London visit has triggered a political row, with state BJP president Nainar Nagendran dismissing the trip as a “pleasure tour” and alleging that existing companies were being presented as fresh investments secured by the chief minister.
Vijay is currently leading a state delegation to the UK to attract investments to Tamil Nadu. The BJP’s criticism came after his scheduled meeting with members of the Tamil diaspora in London was cancelled following safety concerns raised by the Metropolitan Police.
BJP Questions Tamil Nadu Investment Claims
Speaking to reporters in Chennai on Wednesday, Nagendran alleged that the state government was exaggerating the investment gains from Vijay’s overseas visit by counting companies that were already operating in Tamil Nadu.
“Chief minister Vijay’s London trip should be seen only as a pleasure tour. It is a complete lie that CM Vijay brought investments to Tamil Nadu. They are pointing out already existing companies as new industrial investments,” Nagendran said.
The Tamil Nadu government has announced investment commitments of around ₹12,300 crore from agreements signed during the London visit, with the projects expected to generate about 10,000 jobs.
Samvardhana Motherson accounts for the largest commitment, with an MoU for an investment of around ₹11,000 crore over five years and the creation of about 7,000 jobs. EY has signed an agreement to invest ₹1,000 crore in a Global Capability Centre in Chennai, expected to create more than 2,000 jobs.
Sigma Technology Group of Sweden is set to expand its centres in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli, with around 600 jobs expected to be created. UK-based Wilson Power Solutions has signed an MoU for a ₹300-crore manufacturing facility in Tiruvallur, which is expected to generate about 400 jobs.
A separate ₹3,000-crore letter of intent from an unnamed European auto-parts company has taken the overall investment commitments announced around the visit to about ₹15,300 crore. The state has also highlighted an earlier ₹2,500-crore MoU with Ashok Leyland, signed at the VETTRI Tamil Nadu Investors Conference in August.
London Event Cancelled Over Safety Concerns
Vijay’s scheduled interaction with members of the Tamil diaspora in London was called off after the Metropolitan Police raised public safety concerns.
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) IT wing said on social media that the meeting could not be held following a request from the London police. It also appealed to supporters not to gather outside the hotel where Vijay was staying or along his travel routes.
“Keeping public safety in mind and adhering to the guidelines of the London Metropolitan Police, the chief minister will be unable to meet you,” the TVK IT wing said.
Hundreds of Vijay’s supporters had gathered outside The Shard in London on Tuesday for the proposed event before it was cancelled.
Nagendran also criticised Vijay over the proposed relocation of the Tamil Nadu Secretariat to Pattinapakkam, arguing that the move could affect fishermen living in the area.
“As an actor, Vijay made a film as a friend of fishermen, but now, as Chief Minister, he is trying to bring the Secretariat to Pattinapakkam against the fishermen,” he said.