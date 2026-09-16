Australia Begin ODI Series With 59-Run Victory Over Zimbabwe In Harare

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Australia opened their three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe with a 59-run victory at Harare Sports Club, Harare. After winning the toss and opting to bat, Australia posted 294/8 in their 50 overs, with Matt Renshaw producing his maiden ODI century, an impressive 109 off 94 balls. Cooper Connolly also contributed 51, while Zimbabwe’s Newman Nyamhuri claimed 5/62. In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 235 in 45.1 overs despite useful half-centuries from Craig Ervine (59) and Sikandar Raza (57), who added 98 for the fifth wicket to briefly revive the chase. Nathan Ellis then returned 5/31, including the crucial wickets of Ervine and Raza, to end Zimbabwe’s resistance. The result gives Australia a 1-0 lead in the series, with the second ODI also scheduled at Harare Sports Club.

image Prefer on Google
Zimbabwe vs Australia Cricket 1st ODI photos
Australia players celebrate following the first One Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and Australia in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday, Sept.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
1/15
Zimbabwe vs Australia Cricket 1st ODI highlights
Australia players celebrate a wicket during the first One Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and Australia in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday, Sept.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
2/15
Zimbabwe vs Australia Cricket 1st ODI highlights-Nathan Ellis
Australia's bowler Nathan Ellis holds the ball after taking five wickets, following the first One Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and Australia in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday, Sept.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
3/15
Zimbabwe vs Australia Cricket 1st ODI highlights-Bradley Evans
Zimbabwe's batsman Bradley Evans, left, reacts after his dismissal by Australia's bowler Nathan Ellis during the first One Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and Australia in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday, Sept.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
4/15
Zimbabwe vs Australia Cricket 1st ODI highlights-Alex Carey
Australia's Alex Carey signs autographs for fans during the first One Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and Australia in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday, Sept.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
5/15
Zimbabwe vs Australia Cricket 1st ODI highlights-Xavier Bartlett
Australia's bowler Xavier Bartlett, left, bowls as umpire Langton Rusere of Zimbabwe, watches on during the first One Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and Australia in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday, Sept.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
6/15
Zimbabwe vs Australia Cricket 1st ODI highlights-Matt Renshaw
Australia's batsman Matt Renshaw plays a shot during the first One Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and Australia in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
7/15
Zimbabwe vs Australia Cricket 1st ODI highlights-Nathan Ellis
Australia's batsman Nathan Ellis ducks a high ball during the first One Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and Australia in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday, Sept.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
8/15
Zimbabwe vs Australia Cricket 1st ODI highlights-Mitchell Marsh
Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh, left, plays a delivery from Zimbabwe's bowler Blessing Muzarabani during the first One Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and Australia in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday, Sept.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
9/15
Zimbabwe vs Australia Cricket 1st ODI highlights-Matt Renshaw
Australia's batsman Matt Renshaw, right, celebrates with his teammate Nathan Ellis, after scoring 100 runs during the first One Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and Australia in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday, Sept.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
10/15
Zimbabwe vs Australia Cricket 1st ODI highlights-Newman Nyamhuri
Zimbabwe's bowler Newman Nyamhuri, right, holds the ball aloft after taking five wickets at the end of Australia's innings during the first One Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and Australia in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday, Sept.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
11/15
Zimbabwe vs Australia Cricket 1st ODI highlights-Newman Nyamhuri
Zimbabwe's bowler Newman Nyamhuri celebrates after dismissing Australia's batsman Matt Renshaw, during the first One Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and Australia in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday, Sept.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
12/15
Zimbabwe vs Australia Cricket 1st ODI highlights-Matt Renshaw
Australia's batsman Matt Renshaw, right, celebrates with his teammate Nathan Ellis, after scoring 100 runs during the first One Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and Australia in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday, Sept.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
13/15
Zimbabwe vs Australia Cricket 1st ODI highlights- Matt Renshaw
Australia's batsman Matt Renshaw, left, raises his bat after reaching his half century as the the umpire Alex Wharf of England, signals a six during the first One Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and Australia in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday, Sept.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
14/15
Zimbabwe vs Australia Cricket 1st ODI highlights-
Zimbabwe's players celebrate a wicket during the first One Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and Australia in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday, Sept.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
15/15
Zimbabwe vs Australia Cricket 1st ODI highlights-Bradley Evans
Zimbabwe's bowler Bradley Evans, second from right, celebrates with his teammates after dismissing Australia's batsman Travis Head, during the first One Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and Australia in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories