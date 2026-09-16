Australia Begin ODI Series With 59-Run Victory Over Zimbabwe In Harare

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 16 September 2026 2:56 pm

Australia opened their three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe with a 59-run victory at Harare Sports Club, Harare. After winning the toss and opting to bat, Australia posted 294/8 in their 50 overs, with Matt Renshaw producing his maiden ODI century, an impressive 109 off 94 balls. Cooper Connolly also contributed 51, while Zimbabwe’s Newman Nyamhuri claimed 5/62. In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 235 in 45.1 overs despite useful half-centuries from Craig Ervine (59) and Sikandar Raza (57), who added 98 for the fifth wicket to briefly revive the chase. Nathan Ellis then returned 5/31, including the crucial wickets of Ervine and Raza, to end Zimbabwe’s resistance. The result gives Australia a 1-0 lead in the series, with the second ODI also scheduled at Harare Sports Club.