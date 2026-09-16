Ipswich Town Vs Arsenal EFL Cup: Max Dowman Brace Helps Gunners Knock Out Tractor Boys

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Max Dowman scored twice as Arsenal cruised into the EFL Cup fourth round with a 4-2 win over Ipswich Town at Portman Road. The 16-year-old opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a composed solo finish before Noni Madueke doubled Arsenal's lead. Dowman struck again early in the second half, becoming the second 16-year-old after Wayne Rooney to score twice in a game for a Premier League side, while Mikel Merino added a fourth. Anis Mehmeti and Chuba Akpom scored late for Ipswich, but Arsenal comfortably held on to progress.

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Ipswich Town Vs Arsenal EFL Cup highlights-Arsenal's Mikel Merino
Arsenal's Mikel Merino, centre, celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal during the League Cup third round soccer match between Ipswich Town and Arsenal in Ipswich, England, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
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Ipswich Town Vs Arsenal EFL Cup highlights-Anis Mehmeti
Ipswich Town's Anis Mehmeti, second left, and Arsenal's Max Dowman in action during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Ipswich Town and Arsenal in Ipswich, England, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
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Ipswich Town Vs Arsenal EFL Cup highlights-Max Dowman
Arsenal's Max Dowman, right, celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the League Cup third round soccer match between Ipswich Town and Arsenal in Ipswich, England, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
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Ipswich Town Vs Arsenal EFL Cup highlights-Max Dowman
Arsenal's Max Dowman, third left, celebrates scoring their side's first goal during the League Cup third round soccer match between Ipswich Town and Arsenal in Ipswich, England, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
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Ipswich Town Vs Arsenal EFL Cup highlights-Max Dowman
Arsenal's Max Dowman, centre, scores their side's third goal during the League Cup third round soccer match between Ipswich Town and Arsenal in Ipswich, England, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
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Ipswich Town Vs Arsenal EFL Cup highlights-Arsenals Marli Salmon
Arsenal's Marli Salmon, centre left, and Ipswich Town's Zian Flemming battle for the ball during the League Cup third round soccer match between Ipswich Town and Arsenal in Ipswich, England, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
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Ipswich Town Vs Arsenal EFL Cup highlights-Marcelino Nunez
Arsenal's Marli Salmon, left, and Ipswich Town's Marcelino Nunez battle for the ball during the League Cup third round soccer match between Ipswich Town and Arsenal in Ipswich, England, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
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Ipswich Town Vs Arsenal EFL Cup highlights-Gabriel Magalhaes
Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes, left, and Marli Salmon celebrate during the League Cup third round soccer match between Ipswich Town and Arsenal in Ipswich, England, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
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Ipswich Town Vs Arsenal EFL Cup highlights-Gary ONeil
Ipswich Town manager Gary O'Neil, left, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta react on the touchline during the League Cup third round soccer match between Ipswich Town and Arsenal in Ipswich, England, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
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Ipswich Town Vs Arsenal EFL Cup highlights-Arsenals Max Dowman
Arsenal's Max Dowman, right, celebrates scoring their side's first goal during the League Cup third round soccer match between Ipswich Town and Arsenal in Ipswich, England, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP

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