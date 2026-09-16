Ipswich Town Vs Arsenal EFL Cup: Max Dowman Brace Helps Gunners Knock Out Tractor Boys
Max Dowman scored twice as Arsenal cruised into the EFL Cup fourth round with a 4-2 win over Ipswich Town at Portman Road. The 16-year-old opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a composed solo finish before Noni Madueke doubled Arsenal's lead. Dowman struck again early in the second half, becoming the second 16-year-old after Wayne Rooney to score twice in a game for a Premier League side, while Mikel Merino added a fourth. Anis Mehmeti and Chuba Akpom scored late for Ipswich, but Arsenal comfortably held on to progress.
Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.