Ipswich Town Vs Arsenal EFL Cup: Max Dowman Brace Helps Gunners Knock Out Tractor Boys

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 16 September 2026 3:15 pm

Max Dowman scored twice as Arsenal cruised into the EFL Cup fourth round with a 4-2 win over Ipswich Town at Portman Road. The 16-year-old opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a composed solo finish before Noni Madueke doubled Arsenal's lead. Dowman struck again early in the second half, becoming the second 16-year-old after Wayne Rooney to score twice in a game for a Premier League side, while Mikel Merino added a fourth. Anis Mehmeti and Chuba Akpom scored late for Ipswich, but Arsenal comfortably held on to progress.