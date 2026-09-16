SC Refuses To Reconstitute Panel Probing Delhi Protest Violence

The court also asked the HPEC to protect vulnerable witnesses and keep their identities confidential and undisclosed. “With respect to the concerns voiced over the treatment of witnesses and of those who may wish to come forward before the HPEC to furnish their account and voice their grievances, we request the HPEC that such vulnerable witnesses be extended due protection and their identities be kept confidential and undisclosed,” the bench said. “It goes without saying that utmost confidentiality shall be maintained in respect of any statements given or evidence submitted by such vulnerable witnesses to the HPEC. In furtherance thereof, a separate online portal may be created to facilitate such witnesses and other requisite stakeholders to submit their documents and evidence,” it added.