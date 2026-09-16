‘Right To Be Afraid’: Sam Altman Urges Trust In AI Firms Amid Safety Fears

The argument comes amid a wider debate over whether AI companies can effectively police themselves. Anthropic executives have called for stronger safeguards and outside oversight, while other technology leaders have argued that companies have sufficient incentives to make their systems safe. The argument comes amid a wider debate over whether AI companies can effectively police themselves. While some AI leaders are calling for stronger safeguards and coordination, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has argued that companies have both the responsibility and incentive to ensure their systems are safe.