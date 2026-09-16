‘Right To Be Afraid’: Sam Altman Urges Trust In AI Firms Amid Safety Fears

Sam Altman says people are justified in fearing AI's risks but should trust the industry to develop increasingly powerful systems safely.
His comments come amid a growing debate among AI leaders over whether development should slow down to strengthen safety measures.
While Altman and other AI executives support greater caution, Nvidia and Meta leaders have pushed back against calls for a coordinated slowdown.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has acknowledged that people are justified in fearing the risks posed by artificial intelligence, but said they should trust AI companies to develop the technology responsibly.
“I think the world is right to be afraid of this,” Altman said on Tuesday at Salesforce's Dreamforce conference in San Francisco, while arguing that OpenAI and other AI firms understand the stakes and will do the right thing.
Why Does Sam Altman Say People Should Be Afraid Of AI?
Altman's comments come as concerns grow over how quickly AI systems are becoming more capable and the potential risks that could accompany their development. He said advances in the technology have made it easier to imagine how things could go wrong.
His remarks followed a recent warning from a former Anthropic researcher that AI could pose an existential threat to humanity if development continues unchecked. The claim triggered renewed debate among AI executives and researchers over whether the industry should slow the pace at which increasingly powerful systems are developed.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called for a slowdown in advanced AI development and stronger safety measures. OpenAI's Altman and SpaceXAI's Elon Musk have backed calls for greater caution, although the industry remains divided over how such safeguards should work.
Why Does Altman Want People To Trust AI Companies?
Altman argued that AI companies understand the significance of the technology they are building and have a responsibility to prevent it from causing harm.
“The world should trust that we are going to do the right thing because it's the right thing and we feel the magnitude of this,” he said, as per BBC.
The argument comes amid a wider debate over whether AI companies can effectively police themselves. Anthropic executives have called for stronger safeguards and outside oversight, while other technology leaders have argued that companies have sufficient incentives to make their systems safe. The argument comes amid a wider debate over whether AI companies can effectively police themselves. While some AI leaders are calling for stronger safeguards and coordination, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has argued that companies have both the responsibility and incentive to ensure their systems are safe.
Altman also encouraged businesses to use AI tools while warning that companies would need them to defend against potentially AI-enabled cyber attacks.
The comments underline the central tension facing the AI industry: companies are pushing increasingly capable systems while simultaneously acknowledging that the technology carries risks that are becoming harder to dismiss. The reports suggest growing concern and debate, not a prediction that catastrophe will happen.