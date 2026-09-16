Iran FM Araghchi Heads To Beijing Amid US Tensions: What’s On The Agenda?

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is travelling to Beijing for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on bilateral ties, regional security and the Iran-US conflict
The visit comes days after the BRICS summit in New Delhi, where Iran and China backed deeper cooperation among developing countries
Araghchi and Wang have held several rounds of talks this year on the Iran-US conflict, nuclear diplomacy, the Strait of Hormuz and wider regional developments
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is heading to Beijing for talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, with bilateral ties, regional security and the Iran-US conflict expected to dominate the discussions.
China’s Foreign Ministry said Araghchi will visit Beijing on Wednesday and hold talks with Wang. The announcement came soon after the two countries participated in the BRICS summit in New Delhi, where Iran and China backed stronger cooperation among developing countries.
Iran-China Bilateral Agenda
The Beijing meeting comes as China and Iran continue to coordinate closely over developments in West Asia.
Previous meetings between Wang and Araghchi have focused on the Iran-US conflict, diplomatic efforts, regional security and the nuclear issue. In May, the two discussed developments surrounding the conflict, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and efforts to advance dialogue.
Their June phone call also covered negotiations between Iran and the United States, regional developments and stronger China-Iran strategic cooperation.
The latest meeting therefore comes against a broader backdrop of tensions involving Iran, the United States and Gulf countries, while Beijing has continued to engage Tehran diplomatically.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry has also highlighted the importance of its relationship with China, including coordination on regional and international issues.
BRICS Context
Araghchi’s visit comes days after the BRICS summit in New Delhi, where Iran was among the participating countries and China presented its priorities ahead of taking over the BRICS chairship.
The summit declaration emphasised cooperation among BRICS countries on a range of political, economic and global governance issues.
Chinese President Xi Jinping used the summit to call for stronger cooperation among countries of the Global South and outlined five initiatives covering areas including artificial intelligence, trade and investment, digital industries, intelligent manufacturing and science and technology talent.
Xi also addressed the situation in West Asia and stressed the need for efforts towards peace and stability, adding a wider geopolitical dimension to China’s BRICS priorities.
For Tehran, the timing of Araghchi’s Beijing trip places bilateral diplomacy within that broader BRICS framework, particularly as China prepares to take over the grouping’s chairship.
What Previous Talks Show
Araghchi and Wang have met repeatedly this year as tensions around Iran have intensified.
Their May discussions included the Iran-US conflict, the nuclear issue, the Strait of Hormuz and regional diplomacy. In June, they again discussed Iran-US negotiations and ways to strengthen China-Iran strategic coordination.
They also met in July, reflecting the continuing diplomatic contact between Tehran and Beijing.
The latest Beijing visit is therefore less a standalone engagement than the latest step in an ongoing China-Iran diplomatic dialogue.
The immediate focus is likely to remain on bilateral coordination and regional security, while the recent BRICS summit provides a broader setting for discussing Iran’s relations with China and other major emerging economies.