Guterres Backs UNSC Reform At BRICS Summit, Says, 'World Is Moving Towards Multipolarity'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to reform the UN Security Council at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.
Guterres said today's economic, demographic and geopolitical realities are different from those of 1945 and global institutions must reflect the present world.
India has long sought permanent membership of an expanded UNSC and has pushed for greater representation of developing countries and the Global South.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for reform of global institutions, including the UN Security Council, saying their structures must reflect today's economic, demographic and geopolitical realities. Speaking at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Guterres said emerging nations had increasingly called for an expansion of the UNSC, with India at the forefront of the demand.
What Did Antonio Guterres Say About UNSC Reform?
Guterres said today's realities are different from those of 1945, when the existing institutional structure was established. He said the institutional structures must reflect today's world.
He specifically backed expansion of the UNSC. He noted that major emerging nations have been calling for reform and said India has been at the forefront. The UNSC currently has five permanent members — China, France, Russia, the UK and US — all with veto power.
Addressing the 18th BRICS summit on day 2, António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations said, “Today's economic, demographic and geopolitical realities are not those of 1945. Our institutional structures must reflect it,” as quoted by PTI.
“As your Summit’s theme rightly frames it, we must build for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability. This is essential for shaping inclusive global growth,” he added.
Why Is India Pushing For UN Security Council Reform?
Modi had called for a greater role for developing countries in global decision-making. He said the Global South should move from being a “rule-taker” to a “rule-shaper”. Guterres' remarks echoed this argument.
India has long sought permanent membership of an expanded UNSC.
Guterres congratulated PM Modi for India’s chairship of the BRICS for the fourth time. Both leaders underscored the significance of multipolarity and the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council, to reflect contemporary realities.
They also held discussions on various issues, including ongoing conflicts and freedom of navigation, sustainable development, human-centric AI, progress in renewable energy, and global food security.
India has long called for representation of the Global South, particularly in the permanent category. India says that there must be enhanced representation of the developing world in the Security Council in order to accurately reflect the contemporary geo-political realities.
The Global South needs to have a more active role and larger representation in the Security Council during the discussions, particularly pertaining to issues that directly affect them. This cannot be achieved without ensuring their enhanced representation in both categories of membership of the Security Council, India has maintained.