Why AI’s Frontier Leaders Are Warning About The Race They Started

There is no public confirmation from Google DeepMind that this is the case. What is confirmed is that DeepMind's published research maps recursive self-improvement as one possible pathway from AGI to ASI, while also stressing major uncertainties about how and when that transition might occur. The speculation cannot be verified. But it illustrates why Amodei's phrasing matters: he says recursive self-improvement is already "starting to happen," not merely approaching. The gap between what labs are researching and what they are prepared to acknowledge publicly is not always visible from outside.