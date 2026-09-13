Iranian Commercial Vessel Struck Near Strait Of Hormuz, One Killed: What We Know

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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An Iranian commercial vessel was struck near the Strait of Hormuz, killing one person and injuring four others, as shipping traffic through the crucial energy chokepoint remains sharply below pre-conflict levels

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Strait of Hormuz
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Summary of this article

  • An Iranian commercial vessel was struck near the Strait of Hormuz, killing one person and injuring four others, according to Iranian reports cited by Al Jazeera.

  • UKMTO separately reported that a vessel was hit by an unknown projectile, with the crew's status and extent of damage initially unclear.

  • The incident comes as shipping through Hormuz remains about 90% below pre-conflict levels and amid wider security concerns around the Bab el-Mandeb waterway.

An Iranian commercial vessel was struck near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, killing one person and injuring four others, according to Al Jazeera, amid rising tensions around the vital shipping route.

A report by the UKMTO said that a vessel has been struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Status of crew, damage assessment and environmental impact are unknown at present.

What Happened To The Iranian Commercial Vessel Near Hormuz?

An Iranian commercial vessel was attacked near Qeshm Island on Sunday, killing one person and wounding four others, with an official blaming the “US terrorist enemy”.

Iran is expected to meet with Gulf states in Oman on Monday to discuss the Strait of Hormuz in an effort to promote regional security, as per Al Jazeera.

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Speaking to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Araghchi said Iran would share details of its agreement with Oman, including maps showing the proposed new route, with the participating countries during a meeting with Gulf states in the Omani capital on Monday.

However, he stressed that the agreement does not indicate that Iran intends to reopen the strait. Tehran, he said, is still waiting for the United States to fulfil its commitments under the 60-day Memorandum of Understanding agreed electronically by the two countries in Islamabad in June.

Araghchi said Iran's position was that regional countries themselves should be responsible for maintaining security and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, Bahrain said on Saturday that it would stay away from the proposed meeting, citing the recent attacks in the Gulf, as per Al Jazeera.

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Why Is The Strait Of Hormuz Important?

The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial global oil and gas shipping chokepoint. The waterway has already faced severe disruption during the Iran-US conflict. The latest incident raises fresh concerns for commercial shipping and energy supplies. Saudi Arabia has also been dealing with attacks and disruptions.

Bab el-Mandeb is now the second major concern, with Iran-aligned Houthis advancing around the strategic waterway. Reuters reports that Houthi control of Perim Island could give Tehran leverage over another major energy chokepoint.

Vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains significantly below pre - conflict levels despite a brief recovery in late June. Vessels transiting with AIS on predominately route via Iranian TTWs. Over the past few days, US -stated facilitated transits on the southern route have averaged 20 vessels per day, compared with an average of 6 AIS - derived transits per day. This equates to an approximate 3:1 ratio. The continued disparity suggests that a significant proportion of traffic remains reliant on facilitated passage. UKMTO is aware of UAE facilitated (AIS dark) transits through the Strait of Hormuz, there is currently no means of verifying the data, the report states.

Traffic remains approximately 90% below pre - conflict levels however has been a steady flow of movement since the 24 - 26 June peak. Tankers remain the predominant vessel type transiting the Strait.

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