Iranian Commercial Vessel Struck Near Strait Of Hormuz, One Killed: What We Know

Vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains significantly below pre - conflict levels despite a brief recovery in late June. Vessels transiting with AIS on predominately route via Iranian TTWs. Over the past few days, US -stated facilitated transits on the southern route have averaged 20 vessels per day, compared with an average of 6 AIS - derived transits per day. This equates to an approximate 3:1 ratio. The continued disparity suggests that a significant proportion of traffic remains reliant on facilitated passage. UKMTO is aware of UAE facilitated (AIS dark) transits through the Strait of Hormuz, there is currently no means of verifying the data, the report states.