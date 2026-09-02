Luca Guadagnino's Artificial, Starring Andrew Garfield, To Premiere At New York Film Festival

Garfield spoke to Esquire just last week about essaying Altman, “I don’t know this person, to be clear. I don’t know Sam Altman. I’ve never met him. I was going off of the script and court transcripts and interviews and research, and we were telling a story. But I think anyone who takes on that level of responsibility for a company or a technology that you know is going to do a hell of a lot of damage to the soul of humanity [must have] a certain ability to dissociate.”