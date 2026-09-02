Raghu Ram Questions Criticism Over Kriti Sanon’s Rakhi Ad Outfit: ‘What Privilege Do Men Have?’

Raghu Ram questions why men believe they can police women's outfits.
Kriti Sanon's Rakhi ad controversy returns after Raghu's Instagram video.
GIVA previously removed the advertisement following widespread criticism over Kriti's outfit.
Raghu Ram has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Kriti Sanon’s outfit in a Raksha Bandhan jewellery advertisement. In a new Instagram video, Raghu questioned why people felt entitled to police what women wear, especially when the criticism of the advert overshadowed everything else about it.
The television personality said he initially struggled to understand what people found controversial about the advertisement, which showed Kriti celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her brother. He questioned why people outside the family involved in the celebration should have an issue with the actor's clothing when her brother himself did not.
Raghu Ram Questions Why Women’s Outfits Are Policed
Raghu then asked his followers why women wearing less clothing continued to provoke such strong reactions. He urged people not to justify harassment or sexual violence by suggesting that a woman's clothing was responsible for what happened to her.
Such reasoning was described by Raghu as unacceptable and reflective of a criminal mindset. He also questioned why men believed they had any special right to dictate what women should wear.
His comments drew mixed reactions online. Several social media users agreed with his argument and criticised the tendency to scrutinise women's clothing. Others continued to argue that Kriti's outfit was inappropriate for a Raksha Bandhan advertisement.
What is the Kriti Sanon Rakhi Ad controversy?
The controversy began after jewellery brand GIVA released a Raksha Bandhan campaign featuring Kriti celebrating the festival with her brother and pet dog. The actor wore a bralette-style blouse with a cape and a draped skirt, prompting criticism from some social media users.
The debate soon shifted from the jewellery being advertised to Kriti's choice of clothing. Kangana Ranaut was also among those who criticised the actor's outfit.
Kriti later defended both the advertisement and her clothing choice as the backlash continued online. The campaign was eventually taken down by GIVA after the controversy escalated.
Raghu's latest video has now brought the debate back into focus, this time questioning the larger issue behind the criticism: why women continue to face public scrutiny over what they choose to wear.