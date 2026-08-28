Kriti Sanon Hits Back At Trolls With ‘Rakhi Fashion Committee’ Raksha Bandhan Post

Kriti Sanon takes a playful dig at trolls over her Raksha Bandhan outfit.
Nupur Sanon and Kriti shared a post celebrating their sisterly bond.
Kangana Ranaut had earlier criticised Kriti Sanon’s jewellery advertisement online.
Kriti Sanon has appeared to take a sly dig at trolls who criticised her outfit in a recent Raksha Bandhan advertisement. On the festival, the actor shared a picture with sister Nupur Sanon that focused entirely on their rakhis and added a playful caption seemingly aimed at the ongoing social media debate.
Kriti Sanon responds to Raksha Bandhan trolls
Rather than sharing a photograph that showed their outfits, Kriti posted an image of the sisters holding hands with their rakhis clearly visible. Her choice appeared to shift the conversation away from the clothes at the centre of the controversy and towards the meaning of Raksha Bandhan.
In the caption, Kriti wrote that while the “Rakhi fashion committee” remained in session, she and Nupur were concentrating on what really mattered. She then wished her followers on the festival.
The post quickly drew supportive reactions from fans. Several praised the sisters for their response to the criticism, with comments describing it as a strong reply to the trolls and offering the duo encouragement.
What sparked the Kriti Sanon controversy?
The backlash began after Kriti featured in a jewellery advertisement themed around Raksha Bandhan. She wore a bralette and skirt in the campaign, prompting criticism from sections of social media.
The debate soon expanded beyond fashion, with some users accusing the actor of hurting Hindu sentiments by wearing the outfit in an advertisement centred on the festival.
BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut was among those who criticised the campaign. In an Instagram post, she questioned why a woman would choose to tie a rakhi to her sibling while wearing what she described as “bikini/undergarments”, arguing that women had many other clothing choices.
Kriti Sanon defends her choice
Kriti later responded on Instagram Stories, questioning why people were so concerned about another woman’s clothing choices. She also pointed out that she and Nupur tie rakhis to each other and see the festival as a bond of mutual protection.
She stressed that the essence of Raksha Bandhan lies in the emotions and meaning attached to the tradition rather than the clothes worn.