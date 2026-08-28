Orry Says Amrita Singh ‘Traumatised’ Him, Reveals Why He Fell Out With Sara Ali Khan

Orry says his 2021 experience with Amrita Singh left him traumatised.
The socialite says the ordeal helped him handle public criticism.
Orry confirms he is no longer friends with Sara Ali Khan.
Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has opened up about what he described as one of the darkest periods of his life involving veteran actor Amrita Singh. In a recent interview, he said the experience left him traumatised and eventually changed the way he dealt with personal setbacks and public criticism.
Orry recalls traumatic experience with Amrita Singh
Speaking to Pinkvilla, Orry recalled an incident from 2021 and described the period as extremely difficult. He said he had never experienced anything similar and had felt as though he was being put through hell.
Orry explained that he initially only wanted the difficult phase to end. With time, however, he came to believe that the experience had made him emotionally stronger.
He said the strength he gained during that period later helped him cope with the criticism that came with becoming a public figure. According to Orry, the amount of hate he initially received online did not affect him because of what he had already experienced.
In an unusual reflection on the situation, Orry said he felt he owed Amrita a thank you because the experience had given him a degree of mental toughness. He did not reveal what exactly happened between them, choosing to keep those details private.
Why Orry and Sara Ali Khan are no longer friends
Orry also revealed that his fallout with Amrita affected his friendship with her daughter Sara Ali Khan. His relationship with Sara reportedly became strained in 2025 after he shared birthday pictures of the actor that some social media users considered unflattering.
The situation escalated after Orry shared a reel titled “3 worst names”, which featured the names Sara, Amrita and Palak without their surnames. Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan subsequently unfollowed Orry on Instagram.
Orry later shared cryptic posts about the siblings, including one in which Ibrahim was called “most besharam”. He has since confirmed that he is no longer in touch with Sara or Ibrahim.