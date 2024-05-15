Sara Ali Khan Reveals Her Mother Amrita Singh Shares A ‘Very Appropriate Equation’ With Her Grandmom Sharmila Tagore

Saif Ali Khan married Amrita Singh in 1991, and after 13 years of marriage, the couple parted ways in 2004. Since then, Amrita Singh raised Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as a single mother, and both of them share a special relationship with her paternal grandmother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore.
Now during a recent event in Delhi, Sara revealed how Sharmila has been extremely supportive in her life, and her relationship is not affected despite the fact that her parents, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, divorced almost 20 years ago. Not just that, Sara also shared how Sharmila continues to share a decent bond with Amrita as well.
Sara, as quoted by the Times of India, mentioned that although her mother and father don’t live together, Sharmila does share a “very appropriate equation” with Amrita. Sara said, “My mom doesn’t have parents, but if anything were to happen to me or Ibrahim, I know that she wouldn’t be alone because Badi Amma will be there, and that’s everything.”
Sara further revealed how Sharmila has always been there for her when she needed support. “I went through a phase in life when I needed support and Badi Amma came like an army. She was there for me. In times like that, you realise the true value of relationships,” the actress said.
Not to miss, Sharmila had earlier talked about Amrita on ‘Koffee with Karan’ about her needing “time to cool down” after the separation. The veteran actress had said, “When you are together for such a long time, and you have two lovely children, then no breakup is easy. It’s difficult to have harmony at that stage, and it hurts. That stage was not nice. But I tried. That’s water under the bridge. She needed time to cool down. They worked it out together. It’s not just staying away, there are so many other things involved. It wasn’t a happy time for us, because Ibrahim was just three, and we were very, very fond of the children. Especially Tiger was very fond of Ibrahim, and he would say, ‘That’s a good lad’. And he didn’t get that time.”