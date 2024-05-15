Art & Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan Reveals Her Mother Amrita Singh Shares A ‘Very Appropriate Equation’ With Her Grandmom Sharmila Tagore

Sara Ali Khan mentioned that even though her mother and father don’t live together, they all share a great bond.

Google
Sara Ali Khan with Amrita Singh and Sharmila Tagore Photo: Google
info_icon

Saif Ali Khan married Amrita Singh in 1991, and after 13 years of marriage, the couple parted ways in 2004. Since then, Amrita Singh raised Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as a single mother, and both of them share a special relationship with her paternal grandmother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. 

Now during a recent event in Delhi, Sara revealed how Sharmila has been extremely supportive in her life, and her relationship is not affected despite the fact that her parents, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, divorced almost 20 years ago. Not just that, Sara also shared how Sharmila continues to share a decent bond with Amrita as well. 

Sharmila Tagore, Sara Ali Khan
Sharmila Tagore, Sara Ali Khan
info_icon

Sara, as quoted by the Times of India, mentioned that although her mother and father don’t live together, Sharmila does share a “very appropriate equation” with Amrita. Sara said, “My mom doesn’t have parents, but if anything were to happen to me or Ibrahim, I know that she wouldn’t be alone because Badi Amma will be there, and that’s everything.”

Sara further revealed how Sharmila has always been there for her when she needed support. “I went through a phase in life when I needed support and Badi Amma came like an army. She was there for me. In times like that, you realise the true value of relationships,” the actress said.

Not to miss, Sharmila had earlier talked about Amrita on ‘Koffee with Karan’ about her needing “time to cool down” after the separation. The veteran actress had said, “When you are together for such a long time, and you have two lovely children, then no breakup is easy. It’s difficult to have harmony at that stage, and it hurts. That stage was not nice. But I tried. That’s water under the bridge. She needed time to cool down. They worked it out together. It’s not just staying away, there are so many other things involved. It wasn’t a happy time for us, because Ibrahim was just three, and we were very, very fond of the children. Especially Tiger was very fond of Ibrahim, and he would say, ‘That’s a good lad’. And he didn’t get that time.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Five Killed In Separate Road Incidents In J-K
  2. Manipur Violence Accounted For 97% Of Displacements In South Asia In 2023: Report
  3. Excise Scam: HC Lists For July 11 Kejriwal's Plea Against ED Summons
  4. UN Expresses Apologies For Ex-Indian Army Officer's Death In Gaza, Says Vehicle Probably Struck By Israeli Tank
  5. Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 30
Entertainment News
  1. Roman Polanski Defamation Case: Paris Court Acquits Filmmaker In Case Against Charlotte Lewis
  2. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  3. GV Prakash Kumar Reacts To Trolling After Announcing Separation From Saindhavi, Calls It 'Disheartening'
  4. Who Was The Dog On The Cannes Film Festival 2024 Red Carpet?
  5. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
Sports News
  1. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  2. IPL 2024: Ganguly Backs Pant's Captaincy Instincts, Says 'He'll Get Better With Time'
  3. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Federation Cup 2024 Javelin Final- Neeraj Chopra And Jena To Compete
  4. T20 World Cup: Can Players Mirror Ultra-Aggressive Form? 'Time Will Tell' Says Justin Langer
  5. Ballon D'Or 2024: Carlo Ancelotti Backs Real Madrid's Toni Kroos For Golden Ball
World News
  1. A Fire At A Marina In Croatia Destroys 22 Boats, Causes Huge Damage But No Injuries
  2. Boeing Faces Potential Prosecution For Breach Of 2021 Agreement
  3. France Imposes Curfew In New Caledonia After Unrest By People Who Have Long Sought Independence
  4. Who Was The Dog On The Cannes Film Festival 2024 Red Carpet?
  5. OpenAI's Co-Founder And Chief Scientist Is Official Leaving Amidst Internal Turmoil
Latest Stories
  1. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  2. Cannes 2024: Meryl Streep Feted With Honorary Palme d'Or On Opening Night, Reflects On Her Career
  3. 'House Of The Dragon' Season 2 Trailer Review: The Targaryens Prepare For The Biggest And Bloodiest War Ever
  4. UK Refuses To Sign 'Unacceptable' WHO Pandemic Treaty | Here's Why
  5. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajkummar Rao Film Performs Well, Earns Rs 15 Crore In India
  6. 'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation Will Wow You In The First-Look Poster
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PoK Part Of India, Says Amit Shah; Assam CM Vows To Build Temples In Kashi & Mathura If BJP Crosses 400 Mark
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Federation Cup 2024 Javelin Final- Neeraj Chopra And Jena To Compete