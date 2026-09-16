India, China Must Be Sensitive To Each Other's ‘Core Issues’: PM Modi To Xi

PM Modi told Xi Jinping that India and China should show sensitivity to each other's core concerns, guided by mutual respect, interest and sensitivity, per the MEA.
The MEA's clarification came after China's readout highlighted India's position on Taiwan and Tibet, while New Delhi said Modi also raised Indian concerns during the talks.
Peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control remain central to the relationship, even as both sides work to stabilise ties and expand engagement.
In his bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that both sides must show sensitivity to each other's core issues and let relations be guided by "three mutuals" — mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest — the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.
The two leaders met on Saturday on the margins of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, during Xi's first visit to India in seven years. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal acknowledged that issues such as Taiwan and Tibet figured in the talks between the two leaders, as mentioned in a Chinese readout.
What Did Modi Tell Xi About India-China Ties?
During the meeting, Modi told Xi that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remain an “essential” basis for the development of India-China relations, even as the two leaders welcomed “steady progress” in bilateral ties.
“The prime minister referred to Indian concerns as well, and underlined that both sides should show sensitivity to each other's core concerns and be guided by three mutuals – mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity,” Jaiswal said.
The spokesperson was asked to comment on the Congress’ criticism that New Delhi had not taken up the border situation with the Chinese side strongly while seeking to expand bilateral economic engagement.
Jaiswal said that issues relating to Taiwan and Tibet came up during the meeting.
The Chinese readout of the Modi-Xi meeting said that “India's policy and position on issues relating to Taiwan and Tibet remain unchanged, and it will not allow any force to engage in anti-China activities on its territory”.
Why Is The Modi-Xi Meeting Important?
On Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's remarks that Modi and Xi reached an “important consensus” that India and China should be partners, Jaiswal said the Indian side had already issued a detailed readout on the discussions.
In their talks, the two leaders reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long-term perspective on their ties and that differences should not become disputes, the MEA had said on Saturday.
“The prime minister emphasised that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remain an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral relations,” it said.
The Modi-Xi meeting took place amid efforts by the two sides to repair the ties that came under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh military standoff between the two sides.
Xi's visit to India came on the heels of several high-level exchanges, including the Special Representative dialogue in Beijing between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, even as lingering concerns remain over aggressive Chinese military posturing along the Arunachal Pradesh sector.
The Chinese readout said India views its relations with China from a strategic and long-term perspective.
Xi mentioned four points for promoting bilateral ties, saying China and India are partners and not rivals.
He said both sides should focus on development, strengthening friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation, adding that they should commit to parallel development and mutual promotion of bilateral relations and border issues.
Modi and Xi held wide-ranging talks on August 31 last year on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the Chinese city of Tianjin.
In the last few months, the two sides have taken a series of measures to rebuild their relationship.