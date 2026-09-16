Double Impeachment Drama In US: Massie Targets Hegseth, House Blocks Trump Vote

Republican Representative Thomas Massie has filed eight articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, accusing him of violating congressional war powers over the Iran conflict, among other allegations concerning US military operations.
The House separately voted 232-147 to table Democratic Representative Al Green's impeachment resolution against Trump, with 18 Democrats joining Republicans and 47 lawmakers voting present.
Massie's privileged resolution could force a House vote on Hegseth, though filing impeachment articles does not itself mean he has been impeached.
Two separate impeachment efforts unfolded in the US House on Tuesday, with Republican Representative Thomas Massie moving to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over the Iran war, while 18 Democrats joined Republicans to block a separate attempt to impeach US President Donald Trump.
Massie, a Kentucky Republican and outspoken critic of the Iran war, introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth, accusing him of violating congressional war powers and other laws governing US military operations. Later, the House voted 232-147 to table Democratic Representative Al Green's impeachment resolution against Trump.
Why Does Thomas Massie Want Hegseth Impeached?
Massie's impeachment resolution primarily targets Hegseth's role in the continuing US war against Iran. The Republican argues that Hegseth continued military operations without congressional authorisation, violating three provisions of the War Powers Resolution of 1973.
The resolution accuses Hegseth of continuing hostilities after Congress sought to end the conflict and after the statutory time limits under the War Powers Resolution had expired. Massie also alleges that Hegseth ignored laws intended to minimise civilian casualties.
The articles also accuse Hegseth of authorising unlawful military action against suspected drug traffickers, retaliating against Senator Mark Kelly over his criticism of military policy, directing the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, and conducting military operations in Yemen without congressional authorisation. These are Massie's allegations, not findings that Hegseth has been impeached or found guilty of wrongdoing.
Massie told CNN that he did not inform anyone of the impeachment resolution. He said, “I didn't give anybody a heads up because when they found out I was doing the Epstein discharge petition, they canceled two weeks of congress. And I think if they found out I was going to do this, they might have canceled even more days.”
The Pentagon has rejected the effort. Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson said the department was “unified behind the Secretary's vision” and would continue putting US service members and the country first.
Why Did Democrats Join Republicans To Block Trump's Impeachment?
The separate Trump impeachment resolution was introduced by Democratic Representative Al Green of Texas. It accused Trump of abusing presidential authority in his administration's handling of immigration enforcement and the deaths of US citizens during encounters with federal immigration officers.
The House voted 232-147 to table the resolution, effectively preventing it from advancing. Eighteen Democrats voted with Republicans to table it, while 46 Democrats voted “present”. Democratic leaders had opposed Green's effort, arguing that impeachment required more investigation and congressional hearings before such a step was taken.
The Hegseth resolution is procedurally different: Massie filed it as privileged, meaning the House must take it up within two legislative days. That could force House members to vote on whether to advance or table the charges, although it does not mean Hegseth has been impeached.