US House Advances Russia Sanctions Bill: India Faces 100% Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil

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The US House has advanced a Russia sanctions bill that could give Donald Trump authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on major buyers of Russian energy, including India under a proposed House amendment

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Summary of this article

  • The US House advanced a Russia sanctions bill by 214-211, setting up a final vote after the Senate passed it 86-11.

  • The legislation could give Trump authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian energy, with India among the countries explicitly named in a House amendment.

  • The bill also targets Russia's leadership, energy sector and “shadow fleet”, while extending sanctions related to Iran.

 The US House of Representatives voted to advance a bill that would authorise President Donald Trump to impose 100 per cent tariffs on India and other countries for buying oil and gas from Russia and extend existing sanctions on Iran.

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 cleared a procedural hurdle in the House of Representatives on Tuesday evening after two Democratic lawmakers broke ranks with the party and voted in favour with the Republicans.

US Business Groups Urge Senators To Drop 100% Tariff Threat On India In Russia Bill - null
US Business Groups Urge Senators To Drop 100% Tariff Threat On India In Russia Bill

By Outlook News Desk

The resolution to advance the Russia sanctions bill and a slew of other legislations was approved by a 214-211 vote, shocking the House Democratic leadership.

The bill is expected to come up for a final vote in the House on Wednesday.

Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Monday opposed the Russia sanctions bill contending that it would grant President Trump unchecked authority to impose tariffs without any guardrails.

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Last month, the US Senate passed the bill with an overwhelming 86-11 majority. The bill seeks to impose sanctions not only on Russia’s leadership and energy sector, but also on the "shadow fleet" of vessels that enable Moscow to evade sanctions on oil deliveries.

The vote on the bill is taking place at a time when pro-Ukraine groups have stepped up efforts to lobby support for their cause.

The Ukraine Action Summit, organised by the American Coalition for Ukraine, is underway here to lobby with US lawmakers for continued support of Kyiv.

The US believes that Russia’s crude oil trade is funding the war against Ukraine. The Bill also seeks to authorise President Donald Trump to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Russia’s top oil trading partners including China and India.

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US Lawmaker Submits Amendment Naming India In Russia Sanctions Act

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The bill passed by the US Senate on August 7 does not name Russia’s trading partners, but mentions five largest importers of oil and gas by volume.

The bill has to be passed by the House of Representatives before it is sent to the President for signature. The House breaks into early recess on Thursday and is expected to reconvene on November 9 after the midterm elections.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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