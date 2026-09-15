National Voter Registration Day: How Eligible Residents Can Register To Vote In Pennsylvania

For Pennsylvania voters, the day also marks a deadline that is now getting closer. The state’s cutoff to register for the 2026 general election is approaching. “Getting registered to vote is just the FIRST step in getting #VoteReady,” National Voter Registration Day organisers wrote on the group’s website. The organisation emphasises that registration is only one step in the voting process. It encourages Americans to register, make a voting plan and learn what's on their ballot before Election Day.