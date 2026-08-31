One Nation, One Time: Why India Is Making Banks, Railways, Telecom Use One Official Clock

India has notified new IST rules to establish a common official time reference for banks, digital payments, railways, telecom, power and government systems.
The initiative will not change India's time zone or the time displayed on phones and clocks but will standardise time synchronisation across critical infrastructure.
The government is developing an indigenous timing network using technologies including NavIC and White Rabbit to reduce reliance on foreign timing sources.
India is moving towards a “One Nation, One Time” system under which banks, digital payment platforms, railways, telecom networks, power systems and government agencies will use the same official time reference.
According to PTI, the Centre has notified the Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2026, making Indian Standard Time (IST) the common reference for legal, administrative, commercial and other official purposes across the country.
The rules were notified by the Department of Consumer Affairs on August 27 and will come into force 180 days after their publication in the Official Gazette, giving organisations time to upgrade their systems.
What Is Changing?
India is not changing its time zone. People will continue to see the same IST on their phones, watches and clocks.
The change is about how critical infrastructure keeps and synchronises time.
At present, different systems may rely on different sources to maintain accurate time. Even tiny differences can create problems when millions of transactions and operations depend on precise timestamps.
Under the new framework, critical systems will increasingly be required to synchronise with an authorised Indian time reference. This will cover sectors such as banking, digital payments, telecom, transport, power, government records and emergency services.
A common time reference is expected to provide more accurate timestamps for financial transactions, improve coordination across railway and transport networks, support reliable telecom and internet operations, and ensure consistent time records for government and legal purposes.
Why Is India Building Its Own Time Network?
The initiative also has a strategic component. The government wants to reduce the country's reliance on foreign satellite-based timing sources and develop a domestic infrastructure for distributing accurate IST.
India's NavIC satellite navigation system, along with other approved Indian timing sources, can be used to provide secure and reliable time to critical infrastructure.
The Centre has already begun testing the technology. Under the One Nation, One Time initiative, a White Rabbit-based IST dissemination network was commissioned at the Regional Reference Standard Laboratory in Bengaluru in July 2026.
According to the Department of Consumer Affairs, the network has demonstrated the distribution of IST across sectors including banking, telecom, power, transport and digital governance.
Will Your Phone Clock Change?
For most people, there will be no visible difference.
Your phone, smartwatch and wall clock will continue to display IST as they do now. The major change will take place behind the scenes, with critical systems moving towards a common, authoritative Indian time reference.
Businesses and government departments have 180 days from publication of the rules in the Official Gazette to review their systems and make the necessary technical changes.