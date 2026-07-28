WWE SummerSlam 2026: Updated Match Card, Dates, IST Start Time & Live Streaming In India

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Read about WWE SummerSlam 2026, including the updated match card, dates, IST start times, live streaming details in India, championship bouts, and everything fans need to know before the event

WWE SummerSlam 2026: Updated Match Card, Dates, IST Start Time & Live Streaming In India
Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns came face-to-face on Monday Night Raw ahead of their match in the upcoming WWE SummerSlam event Photo: X/WWE
Summary of this article

  • SummerSlam 2026 takes place over two nights, with Indian fans able to watch live from 3:30 AM IST on August 2 and 3

  • CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins headline a stacked card featuring multiple championship matches

  • Indian viewers can stream SummerSlam 2026 live on Netflix, which is WWE's official streaming platform in India

WWE's biggest event of the summer is back, and SummerSlam 2026 promises another blockbuster weekend with championship clashes, grudge matches and some of the biggest names in sports entertainment.

For only the second time in history, SummerSlam will be held over two nights, with Minneapolis hosting the Premium Live Event at the U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2 (U.S. time).

For Indian fans, both nights will be available to stream live in the early hours of Sunday, August 2, and Monday, August 3, making it another late-night treat for WWE followers.

SummerSlam 2026 Dates And Start Time In India (IST)

Because of the time difference between the United States and India, WWE SummerSlam will begin at:

  • Night 1: Sunday, August 2, at 3:30 AM IST

  • Night 2: Monday, August 3, at 3:30 AM IST

The event will be staged from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, marking the first WWE stadium event in the city and the second SummerSlam to adopt a two-night format.

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Updated SummerSlam 2026 Match Card

Night 1

  • Undisputed WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs Cody Rhodes

  • Hell in a Cell: Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi

  • Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs IYO SKY

  • Gunther vs Nick Aldis

  • Six-Man Tag Team Match: LA Knight, Solo Sikoa & Royce Keys vs Jacob Fatu & The Usos

  • Six-Woman Tag Team Match: The Bella Twins & Paige vs Fatal Influence

Night 2

  • World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs Seth Rollins

  • Interim WWE Women's Championship Ladder Match: Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill vs Charlotte Flair vs Chelsea Green vs Mystery Competitor

  • Intercontinental Championship: Penta (c) vs Chad Gable

  • United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs Baron Corbin

  • Sami Zayn vs Finn Bálor (No. 1 Contender's Match)

  • Dominik Mysterio vs Danhausen

How To Watch SummerSlam 2026 Live In India

Indian viewers can watch both nights of WWE SummerSlam 2026 live on Netflix, which streams WWE Premium Live Events across most international markets, including India. Subscribers will also be able to watch the event on demand after the live broadcast.

WWE programming, including Raw, SmackDown and NXT, continues to be available through WWE's international distribution agreements, while SummerSlam streams live on Netflix in India.

Biggest Storylines To Watch

The headline attraction is the renewed rivalry between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, who collide for the World Heavyweight Championship after weeks of escalating tension. Another marquee contest sees CM Punk defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes, while Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi conclude their heated rivalry inside Hell in a Cell.

The Women's World Championship clash between Liv Morgan and IYO SKY, along with the high-stakes ladder match for the Interim WWE Women's Championship, adds further intrigue to an already stacked card.

With multiple world title matches, returning superstars and long-running rivalries reaching their climax, SummerSlam 2026 is shaping up to be one of WWE's biggest Premium Live Events of the year for fans in India and around the world.

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