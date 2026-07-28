WWE SummerSlam 2026: Updated Match Card, Dates, IST Start Time & Live Streaming In India

Because of the time difference between the United States and India, WWE SummerSlam will begin at:

Night 1: Sunday, August 2, at 3:30 AM IST

Night 2: Monday, August 3, at 3:30 AM IST

The event will be staged from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, marking the first WWE stadium event in the city and the second SummerSlam to adopt a two-night format.