Nirupama Seram LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Lifter Eyes Podium Finish In Women's 63kg

Welcome to our live coverage as India's medal hopes in weightlifting will rest on Nirupama Devi Seram as she competes in the women's 63kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Tuesday. Scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST, the event presents a golden opportunity for the Manipuri lifter to add another major international medal to her growing resume after previously claiming silver at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. India has enjoyed a strong start in weightlifting at Glasgow, collecting multiple medals, and Nirupama will aim to continue that momentum in a highly competitive field. With medal contenders from across the Commonwealth expected to challenge for the podium, consistency across both the snatch and clean & jerk will be crucial. A composed performance could see the Indian lifter emerge as one of the country's standout performers on another busy day of competition.

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