Ajaya Babu LIVE Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Action Kicks-Off

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Catch all the updates from Ajaya Babu in Weightlifting Men's 79kg final (medal event) on Tuesday, July 28, at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland as it happened

Welcome to live coverage and the stage is set for an electrifying weightlifting showdown at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as India's rising star Valluri Ajaya Babu gears up for the men's 79kg final. Making his highly anticipated Commonwealth Games debut, Ajaya Babu heads into the medal round carrying immense momentum and the weight of a proud family legacy—following in the footsteps of his father, Valluri Srinivasa Rao, who claimed a bronze medal at the 2010 Delhi Games. The young Indian lifter booked his ticket to Glasgow in style by clinching gold at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad, where he shattered the championship record with a stellar personal-best total of 335kg (152kg snatch and 183kg clean & jerk). Standing in his way of the top step of the podium will be formidable challengers like Malaysia's Muhammad Erry. Armed with explosive power and razor-sharp technique, Ajaya Babu will look to write a historic chapter under the Glasgow lights and add a prestigious gold medal to India's tally.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Jul 2026, 12:42:06 am IST Ajaya Babu Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Action Begins Weightlifting action continues as India's V. Ajaya Babu takes center stage for the men's 79kg final, stepping up as one of the prime contenders for the gold medal after clinching the title at the recent Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.