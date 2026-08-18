Flick Or Drag? Why Sjoerd Marijne Questioned FIH’s Penalty Stroke Rule After India-China Draw - Explained

Sjoerd Marijne questioned the FIH's interpretation of China's penalty stroke in India's 2-2 draw against China
FIH rules permit a push, flick or scoop but prohibit dragging the ball during a penalty stroke
The key difference: a flick releases the ball without moving it along the ground for a discernible distance, while a drag involves pulling the ball along the ground before release
India women's hockey team head coach Sjoerd Marijne has questioned the interpretation of the penalty-stroke rule after his side were held to a 2-2 draw by China in their opening match of the Hockey World Cup at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Sunday.
The Dutch coach took to social media to share footage of China's Zhang Ying taking the penalty stroke from three different angles. Marijne questioned whether Zhang's execution involved a "dragging" action, which is not permitted during a penalty stroke under the International Hockey Federation's (FIH) rules.
"Good to know, this is apparently NOT dragging," Marijne wrote after seeking clarification from the FIH Rules Committee. "The reaction of the rules committee from the FIH after asking clarification is that this clip of the penalty stroke is not dragging. I have just asked it for clarification what to tell my players."
Marijne later deleted the posts from both Instagram and X.
What Does The FIH Rule Say About A Penalty Stroke?
The issue centres on Article 13.7(i) of the FIH Rules of Hockey.
The rule states that the player taking a penalty stroke must push, flick or scoop the ball and may raise it to any height. However, it specifically prohibits using a "dragging" action to play the ball during a penalty stroke.
The distinction between a flick and a drag is therefore crucial. While the stick can appear to travel with the ball during the execution, the key consideration is whether the ball itself is dragged along the ground for a discernible distance before being released.
That interpretation appears to have been at the centre of Marijne's query to the FIH Rules Committee. Despite the footage appearing to show a dragging motion to the India coach, the committee did not consider Zhang's action to have breached the rule.
Flick Vs Drag - What Is The Difference?
The key question in the controversy is the difference between a flick and a drag, since the former is permitted during a penalty stroke while the latter is not.
A flick involves the player placing the stick behind or underneath the ball and using a controlled lifting motion to propel it towards the goal. The ball is released by the stick rather than being carried along the ground for a distance.
A drag, on the other hand, involves the stick remaining in contact with the ball as it is pulled or moved along the ground before being released. Under the FIH Rules of Hockey, that action is not permitted during a penalty stroke.
The distinction can be difficult to judge in real time because the stick may appear to remain close to or in contact with the ball during a flick. The crucial consideration, according to the interpretation cited in this case, is whether the ball itself travels along the ground for a discernible distance before being released.
That was precisely what Marijne appeared to question after reviewing Zhang Ying's penalty stroke from multiple angles. While the India coach believed the action looked like a drag, the FIH Rules Committee's clarification was that the execution did not constitute dragging under the rules.
Why Was The Penalty Stroke Important?
The decision came at a crucial stage of the match.
India had controlled much of the opening quarter and took the lead in the eighth minute through Navneet Kaur. After India won a free hit, Neha found Navneet inside the circle, and the forward finished with excellent timing and control.
China were then awarded a penalty stroke in the final minute of the quarter after referee ruled that Shilpi Dabas had obstructed Zhang Ying.
India opted for a video referral, but the TV umpire upheld the decision.
Zhang stepped up and converted the penalty stroke to make it 1-1.
India regained the lead in the 24th minute when Deepika converted a penalty corner. China challenged the decision through a video referral, but the challenge was unsuccessful, leaving India 2-1 ahead at half-time.
China Fight Back After The Break
The second half belonged largely to China as the Paris Olympics silver medallists increased the pressure on India's defence.
Savita, making her 314th international appearance, was called into action early in the third quarter and produced a crucial save to deny Peng Yang in the 33rd minute. She made another stop five minutes later, but China eventually found their equaliser in the 39th minute.
Ma Ning converted a penalty corner to make it 2-2.
China continued to create pressure and Savita was again forced into action, denying Zhang from another penalty corner as India spent long periods defending in the third quarter.
India regained some momentum in the final quarter but struggled to turn possession into clear-cut opportunities. Navneet came close to creating an opening for Lalremsiami in the 52nd minute, but the forward could not control the cross quickly enough.
China were reduced to 10 players when Zhou Meirong received a green card shortly afterwards, but India were unable to make the numerical advantage count.
China then earned two consecutive penalty corners in the 56th minute but failed to convert either.
India had one final opportunity when Navneet entered the Chinese circle late in the match. The Chinese defence managed to stop her, but India were not awarded a penalty corner.
Marijne Raises Another Refereeing Question
The match ended 2-2, giving India a point against the Olympic silver medallists.
The penalty stroke was not the only decision that appeared to frustrate the India coach.
Marijne also questioned the decision not to award India a penalty corner following Navneet's late circle penetration.
His concerns have now put the spotlight on the interpretation of the rules, particularly the distinction between a permitted push or flick and the prohibited dragging action during a penalty stroke.
For India, however, the focus will quickly shift back to the tournament. The team will face South Africa on August 18, while England defeated South Africa 4-0 in the other Pool D match.