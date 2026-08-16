India Women Vs China Women LIVE Streaming, FIH World Cup 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch Hockey Match

India begin its FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign today against formidable Asian rivals China in Amstelveen
Led by veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia and captain Salima Tete, India face a tough test against the world number two side
A strong start in this Pool D opener is crucial for India's path to the knockout rounds
The Indian women’s hockey team face a daunting baptism of fire today as they kick off their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign against Asian powerhouses China in a high-stakes Pool D encounter at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen
This opening fixture is arguably the toughest assignment India could have asked for in the group stage. Under the guidance of returning head coach Sjoerd Marijne, the ninth-ranked Indian side is eager to prove they belong among the world's elite, but they must instantly find their highest gear against a formidable Chinese team.
China enter the tournament as one of the title contenders, currently sitting high at second in the world rankings and riding a wave of momentum following their stellar silver-medal finish at the Paris Olympics.
Coached by Alyson Annan, the Chinese squad is renowned for its remarkable physical conditioning, swift transitions, and a stubborn low defensive block that suffocates space in the circle.
For India, the key to neutralizing China's threat will lie in their defensive organization and veteran leadership. Goalkeeper Savita Punia, boasting an incredible 313 international caps as the most-capped player at the World Cup, will hold the backline alongside captain Salima Tete, who pulls the strings from midfield.
Offensively, India will heavily lean on penalty-corner specialist Deepika Sehrawat and forward Navneet Kaur to capitalize on rare scoring opportunities against a miserly Chinese defense. Transition speed and reducing unforced errors in the midfield will be critical parameters for success.
The significance of this match extends far beyond the immediate opening points of the tournament. With England and South Africa also lurking in Pool D, a defeat would severely complicate the path to the knockout rounds under the demanding World Cup format.
Furthermore, with both teams expected to cross paths again in major continental clashes later in the season, today's blockbuster serves as an ultimate psychological litmus test.
India Vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
Fans in India can catch all the live action on Star Sports Khel and Star Sports Select 2, with live streaming available on JioHotstar. The match has a scheduled start time of 4:30 PM IST on August 16, Sunday.