India Vs China Highlights, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: IND And CHN Share Points After 2-2 Draw In Opener

India Women Vs China Women Highlights, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Check real-time updates of the IND-W vs CHN-W Pool D match at the Wagener Stadion in Amstelveen

India were held to a 2-2 draw by China in their FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Group D opener at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on Sunday. Navneet Kaur gave India an early lead in the eighth minute, but Zhang Ying converted a penalty stroke to bring China level before the end of the first quarter. Deepika restored India’s advantage in the 25th minute with a penalty-corner finish, only for Ma Ning to produce a superb dragflick from a PC in the 39th minute to make it 2-2. China enjoyed the better spell in the third quarter, while India had chances late on but could not find a winner. India will next face South Africa at the same venue on Tuesday, August 18.

LIVE UPDATES

16 Aug 2026, 03:57:14 pm IST India Vs China LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Good Evening! Greetings, we are back with another live blog and it is India vs China, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. Stay tuned for live updates.

16 Aug 2026, 04:19:38 pm IST India Vs China LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Salima Tete's Side In Top Form The Indian women’s hockey team heads into its recent assignments in strong momentum, highlighted by an impressive, unbeaten title run at the FIH Nations Cup in New Zealand—where they defeated the hosts 2–0 in the final to secure their second tournament crown alongside direct promotion back to the elite FIH Pro League. Under the leadership of coach Sjoerd Marijne and captain Salima Tete, the squad blends seasoned veterans like veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia with rising talent, demonstrating sharp tactical discipline, fitness, and resilience as they take on elite global competition at the FIH World Cup.

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16 Aug 2026, 04:32:08 pm IST India Vs China LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Check Starting XI The Indian Women’s Team is all set for their World Cup opener! 🇮🇳🏑🔥



Here’s the lineup for today’s clash against China in India’s opening match of the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026. 💪🏆



Let’s get this campaign started! 🇮🇳🔥



📺 Star Sports Select 2 (SD+HD) +… pic.twitter.com/t00rSKkHAL — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 16, 2026

16 Aug 2026, 04:41:35 pm IST India Vs China LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Off The Mark The high-voltage Pool D clash between India and China at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup is currently underway. China is attacking from right to left wearing their red kit, while India is moving from left to right outfitted in white.

16 Aug 2026, 04:47:39 pm IST India Vs China LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: 5' | IND 0-0 CHN| India's forwards immediately apply pressure to test the Chinese goalkeeper, starting with a shot from the left flank that is comfortably dealt with. Moments later, Navneet Kaur attempts an ambitious chip over the keeper, though it yields no result. The sustained attack draws a foul on Lalremsiami just outside the circle, resulting in a penalty corner for India, which the Chinese defense successfully blocks.

16 Aug 2026, 04:51:52 pm IST India Vs China LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: 10' | IND 1-0 CHN| India breaks the deadlock as Navneet Kaur finds the back of the net with a brilliant piece of individual skill. Receiving a pass under tight defensive pressure, she expertly swivels and directs a clever flick toward goal that leaves the entire defense ball-watching as it rattles off the upright and crosses the line.

16 Aug 2026, 05:02:52 pm IST India Vs China LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: 15' | IND 1-1 CHN| India suffers a heartbreaking setback right before the first quarter ends, conceding a penalty stroke after a video review confirms Shilpi Dabas committed a push inside the circle on Zhong Jiaqi. Zhang Ying steps up with less than 10 seconds remaining, firing past goalkeeper Savita Punia to level the score at 1-1. While Sjoerd Marijne's side defended resolutely for the majority of the period, that late defensive lapse allows China to snatch the momentum heading into the break.

16 Aug 2026, 05:08:06 pm IST India Vs China LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: 20' | IND 1-1 CHN| India find themselves pinned back with their backs against the wall during the opening exchanges of the second quarter, forced into making numerous defensive retrievals. While they have managed brief flashes of possession to carry the ball into the Chinese half, those sporadic raids have failed to yield any meaningful threat.

16 Aug 2026, 05:19:51 pm IST India Vs China LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: 26' GOALLLLL | IND 2-1 CHN India have the breakthrough! A brilliant interception from Nikki Pradhan sets Deepika free down the right, and she powers along the baseline to win yet another penalty corner. Deepika steps up for the dragflick, and it takes a deflection off a Chinese defender before finding the back of the net. But hold on, the umpire wants another look! The question is whether the ball had crossed the circle before Deepika got her flick away. It’s a nervy wait, but the TV umpire sees no reason to overturn the original call. GOAL GIVEN! India are in front!

16 Aug 2026, 05:24:31 pm IST India Vs China LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Half-Time | IND 2-1 CHN And that’s the end of the second quarter! India head into the break with a 2-1 lead, having restored their advantage through Deepika’s fortunate penalty-corner finish. India have looked well organised, particularly when possession has turned over. They’ve been quick to swarm the Chinese players, win the ball back and keep the pressure on. China, though, remain right in this contest, India will want another strong 30 minutes after the break.

16 Aug 2026, 05:36:30 pm IST India Vs China LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: 34' | IND 2-1 CHN China come flying out after the break and nearly catch India out. A deflection inside the Indian circle leaves an opening at the far post, but the Indian defence reacts just in time to clear the danger before China can get the final shot away. And China aren't done yet! Moments later, another powerful effort comes crashing in, but Savita is there to make the block. India under a bit of pressure early in the third quarter, but the defence is standing firm.

16 Aug 2026, 05:54:06 pm IST India Vs China LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: 45' | IND 2-2 CHN The final quarter is on, and we have a game on our hands! China have twice fought back from behind and they’ve now dragged India level at 2-2. They were the stronger side in that third quarter, putting India under sustained pressure and exposing a few gaps at the back. India have 15 minutes to turn things around.

16 Aug 2026, 06:00:34 pm IST India Vs China LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: 53' | IND 2-2 CHN Oh, India were inches away. A quick turnover puts Navneet into the circle, and she spots Lalremsiami waiting at the far post. The pass is there, but Lalremsiami is just a fraction too slow to get her stick down and China survive. India come again moments later. A rebound falls kindly to Lalremsiami in the middle of the circle, but just as she shapes up to shoot, a Chinese stick gets in and sweeps the ball away. India are knocking on the door, they just need that final touch!

16 Aug 2026, 06:19:42 pm IST India Vs China LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Full Time | IND 2-2 CHN 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗔 𝗪𝗔𝗬 𝗧𝗢 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗖𝗨𝗣 𝗖𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗔𝗜𝗚𝗡! 🔥🇮🇳



The Indian Women’s Team showed immense character, resilience and fighting spirit to secure a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Olympic silver medallists China in their opening match of the FIH Hockey… pic.twitter.com/RalhgtSFGb — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 16, 2026