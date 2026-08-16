Kirsty Gilmour Chasing Another Tattoo For Her Body Of Work At BWF World Championships 2026

“The hotel that we're staying at, the Lalit, has a massive LGBT elephant in the lobby. And all the staff wear LGBT flag pins and everything. To most people that stay in the hotel that would just maybe not really register or not be that important. But for me, and I know Kira on our team is also part of the LGBT community, it's just a little comfort to us to know that we're not going to be treated any differently,” she said.