India Women Vs China Women, FIH World Cup 2026: Check Head-To-Head Record And Recent Results

India and China share a dead-even historical head-to-head record
China have gained an upper hand recently, including back-to-back victories over India during the 2025 Women's Asia Cup
Both powerhouses now clash in the opening match of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup
The rivalry between the Indian and Chinese women’s national field hockey teams stands as one of the most fiercely contested and compelling matchups in Asian and global hockey.
Whenever the Women in Blue square off against the Snow Lotuses, it guarantees a high-intensity tactical chess match, combining Asian hockey's traditional stickwork and speed with elite physical conditioning.
As India lock horns with China in their blockbuster opening match of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup, the stakes could not be higher. Under the leadership of coach Sjoerd Marijne and captain Salima Tete, the ninth-ranked Indian side faces an uphill task against a formidable Chinese team that sits securely among the world’s elite at fourth place in the FIH rankings.
With both teams deeply familiar with each other's strategies from recurring continental and global battles, this fixture promises to set the tone for their respective World Cup campaigns.
India Women Vs China Women, FIH World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head
When looking at the historical ledger across all international competitions, the rivalry is remarkably balanced, reflecting how closely matched these two hockey powerhouses have been over decades:
Total Matches Played: 21
India Won: 10
China Won: 10
Draws: 1
While their overall historical record reads dead even, recent years have seen China carve out an upper hand, backed by their stellar silver-medal finish at the Paris Olympics and consistent top-four showings in the FIH Pro League. Notably, their lone encounter at a World Cup stage occurred during the 2022 edition, which ended in a tightly contested 1–1 draw.
India Women Vs China Women, FIH World Cup 2026: The Rivalry
The rivalry has intensified significantly over the last few cycles, with crucial matches carrying heavy tournament implications.
In their most consequential recent clash, the two sides met in the gold-medal match of the Women's Asia Cup. India got off to a dream start when Navneet Kaur struck in the very first minute to put the visitors ahead.
However, the home side demonstrated championship pedigree. Chinese captain Ou Zixia equalized in the second quarter before Li Hong, Zou Meirong, and Zhong Jiaqi piled on goals in the second half. China secured a 4–1 victory to claim their third continental title. Crucially, the defeat meant India missed out on direct qualification to the World Cup, forcing them to take the long route through the qualifiers.
Days before their summit clash, the teams faced off in the Super 4s stage of the same tournament. Plagued by defensive lapses and a lack of clinical finishing in front of goal, India fell by the exact same 4–1 scoreline.
Though Mumtaz Khan scored a brilliant back-handed goal in the 38th minute to temporarily spark hopes of a comeback, multiple goals from Zou Meirong and contributions from Chen Yang and Tan Jinzhuang sealed a comfortable win for the world No. 4 hosts.