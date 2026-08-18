India Women Vs South Africa Women, FIH World Cup 2026: Check Head-To-Head Record And Recent Results

South Africa Tour of India / Multi-Nation Test Series (January 2023 — Cape Town, South Africa): Leading up to their bilateral encounters, India completely dominated a multi-match tour series against South Africa on their home soil. Most notably, in the third Test match at the University of Cape Town, India romped to a 4-0 victory to secure an unassailable series lead. Former captain Rani Rampal opened the scoring in just the 2nd minute, followed by goals from Deep Grace Ekka and Vandana Katariya in a blistering second quarter, before Sangita Kumari capped off the win in the final quarter. This followed comprehensive results earlier on the tour, including resounding 5-1 and 7-0 scorelines in favor of the Indian side.