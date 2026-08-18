India Women Vs South Africa Women, FIH World Cup 2026: Check Head-To-Head Record And Recent Results

India enter their second Pool D match seeking a statement win after a 2-2 draw with China
South Africa aim to bounce back from an opening 4-0 loss to England to keep qualification hopes alive.
Historically dominant with a 3-0 World Cup record, India must convert scoring chances to secure top-two standing
The Indian Women’s Hockey Team steps onto the turf at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen for their crucial second Pool D encounter against South Africa, eyeing their first win of the campaign.
Having shown tremendous grit and tactical discipline to hold Olympic silver medallists and world No. 4 China to an exciting 2-2 draw in their opener, Sjoerd Marijne's squad enters this match carrying positive momentum.
However, with England setting the pace in Pool D following a dominant 4-0 victory over South Africa, every goal and quarter carries immense weight for India's qualification path.
South Africa comes into this fixture desperate to bounce back from their heavy defeat to England and keep their tournament hopes alive. Known for a physical style of play and dangerous counter-attacks, the Proteas pose a distinct challenge that requires India's defense to stay fully alert.
For India, turning circle entries and penalty corners into clinical scores will be the primary objective. Securing a comprehensive victory not only guarantees vital points but also significantly boosts goal difference, keeping India clear of stressful late-stage group math ahead of their final pool fixture against England.
Head-To-Head Stats
Total Matches Played: 3
India Won: 3
South Africa Won: 0
Draws: 0
Goals Scored by India: 14
Goals Scored by South Africa: 1
Recent Meetings
Recent meetings between India and South Africa on the international stage have consistently produced high-stakes, competitive encounters across various premier tournaments.
South Africa Tour of India / Multi-Nation Test Series (January 2023 — Cape Town, South Africa): Leading up to their bilateral encounters, India completely dominated a multi-match tour series against South Africa on their home soil. Most notably, in the third Test match at the University of Cape Town, India romped to a 4-0 victory to secure an unassailable series lead. Former captain Rani Rampal opened the scoring in just the 2nd minute, followed by goals from Deep Grace Ekka and Vandana Katariya in a blistering second quarter, before Sangita Kumari capped off the win in the final quarter. This followed comprehensive results earlier on the tour, including resounding 5-1 and 7-0 scorelines in favor of the Indian side.
FIH Women's Nations Cup (December 2022 — Valencia, Spain): Meeting in the group stage, India secured a clinical 2-0 victory over South Africa to top Pool B. Deep Grace Ekka opened the scoring via a penalty corner in the 13th minute, and though South Africa's stubborn defense and goalkeeper Anelle van Deventer repeatedly frustrated India's attacks—including saving a penalty stroke—Gurjit Kaur sealed the match in the 58th minute with a searing drag-flick to ensure a clean sheet and push India into the semi-finals.
While history favors the Blue Tigresses heavily, both teams enter this Amstelveen showdown under contrasting pressures—South Africa fighting to avert an early exit and India pushing for a statement win to secure a top-two spot in Pool D.