Yuzvendra Chahal Drops Emotional Retirement News After Lord’s Appearance

Yuzvendra Chahal has announced his retirement from first-class cricket after 49 matches and 148 wickets
Chahal played his final first-class game at Lord’s for Northamptonshire against Middlesex
The leg-spinner will continue pursuing an India comeback in ODIs and T20Is
Yuzvendra Chahal has called time on his first-class career, bringing an end to his red-ball journey after 17 years. The veteran leg-spinner made the announcement on October 2, revealing that his final first-class appearance came for Northamptonshire against Middlesex at Lord’s in the 2026 County Championship.
First-class cricket was never simply another format for Chahal. Reflecting on his journey, he wrote on Instagram, “For me, red-ball cricket was never just another format. It was where I learned the meaning of patience, character, resilience and the pure joy of being out there for hours, fighting for every run and every wicket.”
The decision also closes the door on a Test dream that remained unfulfilled. Despite becoming one of India's most successful limited-overs spinners, Chahal never received the opportunity to play Test cricket for the country.
His final game at Lord’s carried particular significance. “I played my last First-Class match at Lord's, saying these words is emotional as a Test cap was always a dream, one that I carried with me for many years,” Chahal said.
While the Test cap never arrived, the spinner insisted he has no regrets about his red-ball journey. “It may not have happened, but I am genuinely content with the journey I have had and incredibly grateful for every opportunity that came my way in this format,” he added.
Yuzvendra Chahal's First-Class Career Stats
Chahal made his first-class debut for Haryana in 2009 and finished his career with 148 wickets from 49 matches, at an average of 32.27. His best innings figures were 6/25, while he claimed six five-wicket hauls during his career.
His standout Ranji Trophy campaign came in the 2016-17 season, when he picked up 33 wickets in seven matches at an average of 22.60. However, his appearances in India's premier first-class competition became increasingly limited in subsequent years.
Chahal's final red-ball chapter came in England with Northamptonshire. During the 2026 County Championship, he claimed 21 wickets at an average of 16.14 in Division Two. His final match against Middlesex ended in a seven-wicket defeat for Northamptonshire.
Although his first-class career is now over, Chahal made it clear that retirement does not mean he is stepping away from cricket altogether.
“I am not done yet. The hunger to play for my country is still very much alive,” he wrote, adding that he believes he still has enough cricket left to earn another opportunity in the white-ball formats.
Chahal has represented India in 72 ODIs and 80 T20Is, with his last international appearance coming in August 2023. He remains active in T20 cricket and is the IPL's leading wicket-taker.