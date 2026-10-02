Sujeet Kalkal Pulls Off Incredible 2-9 Comeback To Win Asian Games 2026 Wrestling Gold

Sujeet Kalkal defeated Abdulmazhid Kudiev 10-9 to win Asian Games 2026 gold in men’s freestyle 65kg
The Indian wrestler overturned a 2-9 deficit with just 1:40 remaining
Sujeet sealed the dramatic victory with a decisive takedown 11 seconds from the end
Sujeet Kalkal produced one of the most dramatic comebacks of the Asian Games 2026 to clinch gold in the men’s freestyle 65kg category. The Indian wrestler defeated Tajikistan’s Abdulmazhid Kudiev 10-9 in a thrilling final.
Sujeet looked in serious trouble after falling 2-9 behind with just 1:40 remaining. However, the Indian launched an extraordinary late assault, scoring three takedowns to steadily close the gap.
Kudiev still held the advantage heading into the final seconds, but Sujeet refused to give up. With only 11 seconds left, he produced a decisive takedown to earn two points, move 10-9 ahead and complete a stunning turnaround.
The victory caps an impressive Asian Games campaign for Sujeet, who had earlier defeated Afghanistan’s Omar Zazai and Iran’s Abbas Ebrahimzadehssavadkouhi before edging Japan’s reigning Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka in a 3-3 semifinal on criteria.
Sujeet, the reigning U23 World Champion, had also defeated Kudiev 7-2 at the Asian Championships earlier this year. His Asian Games gold now gives India another major wrestling triumph in the 65kg category.
More to follow...