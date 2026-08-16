In Photos: Beating Retreat Ceremony At Attari Border

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The iconic Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border brings together security personnel and spectators in a display of military discipline and patriotic spirit. This photo gallery captures the ceremonial parade, synchronized drills, flag-lowering ritual and enthusiastic crowds gathered to witness the daily spectacle at the India-Pakistan border.
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