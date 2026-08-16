AUS Vs BAN, 1st Test: Mehidy Hasan Miraz Becomes First Bangladesh Cricketer To Complete 1000 Runs And 100 Wickets In WTC

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Mehidy Hasan Miraz delivered a phenomenal all-round masterclass in the Darwin Test, contributing a gritty half-century with the bat before spinning a web over the hosts with a five-wicket haul. His exceptional heroics drove Bangladesh to an unforgettable triumph over Australia

australia vs bangladesh 1st test 2026 mehidy hasan miraz record
Mehidy Hasan Miraz of Bangladesh celebrates after dismissing Beau Webster of Australia during play on day four of the first cricket test in Darwin. JAMES ROSS/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Mehidy Hasan Miraz became the first Bangladeshi to achieve the exclusive WTC double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets

  • He joined an elite global club of only five players to reach this milestone in World Test Championship history

  • The feat coincided with Bangladesh sealing a historic nine-wicket Test victory over Australia in Darwin

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz etched his name into the annals of cricket history during the Darwin Test against Australia, becoming the first Bangladeshi cricketer to complete the prestigious double of 100 wickets and 1,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

Miraz reached the milestone on Sunday during Australia’s second innings when he dismissed Australian captain Pat Cummins. The achievement capped off a masterclass in all-round brilliance from the 28-year-old, who has continually evolved into the heartbeat of Bangladesh's Test team.

Earlier in the match, Miraz played a critical hand with the bat, anchoring the lower-middle order with a gritty and valuable 65 in Bangladesh's first-innings total of 426. He then returned with the red ball to weave a web around the Australian batters, underlining his immense value to the side.

By crossing this threshold, Miraz joined an exclusive club, becoming only the fifth cricketer globally to achieve the 100-wicket and 1,000-run double in the history of the World Test Championship. He stands alongside legendary company, joining India’s Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, Australia’s Pat Cummins, and England’s Chris Woakes

While teammate Taijul Islam previously reached the 100-wicket mark for Bangladesh in the WTC, Miraz’s dual proficiency with bat and ball sets him apart. This latest milestone further highlights his status as one of world cricket's premier modern-day utility all-rounders, adding yet another golden chapter to a career that continues to scale unprecedented heights for Bangladesh cricket.

Related Content
Mehidy Hasan Miraz, right, of Bangladesh celebrates after dismissing Beau Webster of Australia during play on day four of the first cricket test in Darwin. - JAMES ROSS/AP Photo
Pat Cummins, center, of Australia walks from the field after being dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, second left, of Bangladesh during play on day four of the first cricket test in Darwin. - JAMES ROSS/AP Photo
Alex Carey of Australia bats during play on day three of the first cricket test in Darwin, Australia. - | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP
Australia's Mitchell Starc, centre, celebrates with teammate the wicket of during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. - AP Photo/Tertius Pickard

History For Bangladesh

This monumental individual milestone runs parallel to an unforgettable team achievement for Bangladesh, who sealed a stunning nine-wicket victory over Australia in their very first Test tour match of the series

Playing only their third-ever Test match on Australian soil, the Tigers became the second-quickest visiting nation in cricket history to secure a win Down Under. By outplaying the hosts across all four days in the stifling Darwin heat, Najmul Hossain Shanto's side delivered one of the greatest upsets and defining moments in modern international cricket, shifting the entire landscape of the WTC points table.

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