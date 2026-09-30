Shubman Gill smashed 223*, the highest individual score in an ODI run chase and third-highest overall
Gill reached his double century in just 117 balls, breaking Ishan Kishan’s record for the fastest ODI 200
His 333 runs across two innings are the second-most by a batter in consecutive ODI innings
Shubman Gill produced a batting performance for the history books in Guwahati, turning India’s daunting 406-run chase against West Indies into a one-man record-breaking show. The India captain remained unbeaten on 223 off 133 balls, smashing his way to the highest individual score by an Indian in a successful ODI chase.
His innings was packed with boundaries and came at a remarkable strike rate of over 167, allowing India to hunt down West Indies’ 405/7 with ease.
Gill’s knock was remarkable not just for its magnitude but also for the records that fell along the way. He reached his double century in only 117 balls, breaking Ishan Kishan’s record of 126 balls for the fastest ODI 200. Gill also became only the second batter after Rohit Sharma to register multiple ODI double centuries.
More importantly, his unbeaten 223 surpassed Soumya Sarkar’s 208* in the Dhaka Premier League to become the highest individual score in a List A run chase. The innings also helped Gill strengthen his remarkable consistency in recent years.
Gill’s Incredible Consistency Continues
The 223* was Gill’s second consecutive massive ODI score after his 110 in the first match of the series. Across those two innings, he accumulated 333 runs, putting him second on the list for the most runs scored in two consecutive ODI innings, behind Martin Guptill’s 342 from his 105 and 237* in 2015.
Gill’s extraordinary run also reflects his standing among the most impactful ODI batters of the current era. Since 2022, he has collected 10 Player of the Match awards, the most by any batter in the format during that period. His latest performance added another extraordinary chapter to a career that is rapidly filling with major ODI milestones.
Shubman Gill’s Records From His 223*
223* - Third-highest individual score in ODI history, behind Rohit Sharma (264) and Martin Guptill (237*).
223* - Highest individual score in an ODI run chase.
223* - Highest individual score in a successful List A run chase, surpassing Soumya Sarkar’s 208*.
117 balls - Fastest ODI double century, surpassing Ishan Kishan’s 126-ball effort.
333 runs - Gill’s combined score across his last two ODI innings (110 and 223*), second only to Guptill’s 342.
10 Player of the Match awards - Most in ODIs since 2022.
Multiple ODI double centuries - Gill became only the second batter after Rohit Sharma to achieve the feat.